Sheffield United v Bristol City

Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 3Stevens
- 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 31mins
- 17McGoldrick
- 7Brewster
Substitutes
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 14Burke
- 19Robinson
- 23Osborn
- 29Ndiaye
- 31Eastwood
Bristol City
Formation 3-5-2
- 1BentleyBooked at 20mins
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 17Baker
- 36Scott
- 38Benarous
- 15Bakinson
- 42Massengo
- 11O'DowdaBooked at 28mins
- 14Weimann
- 9MartinBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 2Simpson
- 3Dasilva
- 5Atkinson
- 12O'Leary
- 16Pring
- 18Semenyo
- 21Wells
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Booking
Chris Martin (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Booking
Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).
Post update
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.
Booking
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
