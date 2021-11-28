Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United1Bristol CityBristol City0

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 31mins
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 7Brewster

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 14Burke
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 31Eastwood

Bristol City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1BentleyBooked at 20mins
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 17Baker
  • 36Scott
  • 38Benarous
  • 15Bakinson
  • 42Massengo
  • 11O'DowdaBooked at 28mins
  • 14Weimann
  • 9MartinBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 2Simpson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Atkinson
  • 12O'Leary
  • 16Pring
  • 18Semenyo
  • 21Wells
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  4. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens.

  7. Booking

    Chris Martin (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  14. Booking

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

  20. Booking

    Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

