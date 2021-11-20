Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dusan Vlahovic has equalled Kurt Hamrin's record of 27 Serie A goals in a calendar year for Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Fiorentina ended AC Milan's unbeaten start to the Serie A season with an entertaining 4-3 victory in Florence.

Fiorentina opened a 3-0 lead before a quickfire Zlatan Ibrahimovic double saw Milan threaten to mount a comeback.

Alfred Duncan tapped in an opener and Riccardo Saponara curled in a superb second from distance before half-time.

Vlahovic grabbed his first on the hour, rounding Ciprian Tatarusanu to finish, and scored Fiorentina's fourth late on.

The highly-rated 21-year-old fired in from 20 yards to put the game beyond Milan, despite Lorenzo Venuti's 96th-minute own goal.

It was Serbia forward Vlahovic's 27th Serie A goal in 2021, the most in a calendar year for any Fiorentina player in the league since 1960.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, becomes the oldest player to score at least two goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to net a double in Europe's big-five leagues in the 2000s.

Milan sit second, level on points with Napoli having played a game more, while Fiorentina climb to sixth.