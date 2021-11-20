Italian Serie A
FiorentinaFiorentina4AC MilanAC Milan3

Fiorentina 4-3: AC Milan: Dusan Vlahovic double in exciting win

Dušan Vlahović
Dusan Vlahovic has equalled Kurt Hamrin's record of 27 Serie A goals in a calendar year for Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Fiorentina ended AC Milan's unbeaten start to the Serie A season with an entertaining 4-3 victory in Florence.

Fiorentina opened a 3-0 lead before a quickfire Zlatan Ibrahimovic double saw Milan threaten to mount a comeback.

Alfred Duncan tapped in an opener and Riccardo Saponara curled in a superb second from distance before half-time.

Vlahovic grabbed his first on the hour, rounding Ciprian Tatarusanu to finish, and scored Fiorentina's fourth late on.

The highly-rated 21-year-old fired in from 20 yards to put the game beyond Milan, despite Lorenzo Venuti's 96th-minute own goal.

It was Serbia forward Vlahovic's 27th Serie A goal in 2021, the most in a calendar year for any Fiorentina player in the league since 1960.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, becomes the oldest player to score at least two goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to net a double in Europe's big-five leagues in the 2000s.

Milan sit second, level on points with Napoli having played a game more, while Fiorentina climb to sixth.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Terracciano
  • 29Odriozola
  • 23Venuti
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 3Biraghi
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCastrovilliat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Torreira
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forMalehat 90+3'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forGonzálezat 69'minutes
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 8Saponara

Substitutes

  • 10Castrovilli
  • 14Maleh
  • 17Terzic
  • 19Frison
  • 22González
  • 24Benassi
  • 25Rosati
  • 28Distefano
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 33Sottil
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 67Munteanu

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forFlorenziat 57'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 46Gabbia
  • 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 74'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 57'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 9Giroud
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 25Florenzi
  • 30Messias
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 64Pellegri
  • 83Mirante
  • 90Desplanches
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Lorenzo Venuti, Fiorentina. Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.

  4. Post update

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fiorentina. Youssef Maleh replaces Joseph Alfred Duncan.

  11. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Simon Kjaer tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 2. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás González.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Álvaro Odriozola (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Rafael Leão because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

Saturday 20th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1210202442032
2AC Milan13102129151432
3Inter Milan1274129131625
4Atalanta1374227171025
5Lazio136342521421
6Fiorentina137062017321
7Juventus136341815321
8Roma126152115619
9Bologna125341923-418
10Hellas Verona124442521416
11Empoli125161823-516
12Torino124261512314
13Sassuolo124261718-114
14Udinese123541518-314
15Venezia123361119-812
16Spezia133281531-1611
17Genoa121651724-79
18Sampdoria122371525-109
19Salernitana122191026-167
20Cagliari121381326-136
View full Italian Serie A table

