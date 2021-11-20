Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1EspanyolEspanyol0

Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol: Xavi celebrates derby victory in first game in charge at the Nou Camp

Barcelona celebrate
Memphis Depay gave Barcelona the lead early in the second half

New Barcelona manager Xavi celebrated his first game in charge at the Nou Camp with a slim derby victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

Although the home fans were able to claim bragging rights over their city rivals, the visitors could easily have won the game having wasted numerous chances in the second half.

Xavi eventually saw his side take the lead seconds after the restart through a Memphis Depay penalty.

The win puts Barca sixth in the table.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter StegenBooked at 88mins
  • 22MinguezaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAraújoat 88'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forDemirat 88'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPuig Martíat 78'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 83mins
  • 37AkhomachSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 9Depay
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 33Ezzalzouli

Espanyol

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13López
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Gómez
  • 4CabreraBooked at 90mins
  • 3PedrosaBooked at 59mins
  • 15LópezSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 56'minutes
  • 23EmbarbaSubstituted forWuat 78'minutes
  • 25HerreraSubstituted forDimataat 78'minutes
  • 10DarderSubstituted forMorónat 90+5'minutes
  • 9PuadoSubstituted forMelamedat 56'minutes
  • 11de Tomás

Substitutes

  • 2Llambrich
  • 5Calero
  • 6Morlanes Ariño
  • 7Wu
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 14Melendo
  • 16Morón
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Dimata
  • 20Bare
  • 21Melamed
  • 34García
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
74,418

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergi Gómez (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Melamed with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Loren Morón replaces Sergi Darder.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol).

  10. Booking

    Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ronald Araújo.

  13. Booking

    Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Óscar Mingueza because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Nicolás González Iglesias because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Manu Morlanes with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Landry Dimata (Espanyol) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wu Lei with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla138412391428
2Real Sociedad138411910928
3Real Madrid1283128131527
4Atl Madrid137512213926
5Real Betis136341917221
6Barcelona135532015520
7Rayo Vallecano136251914520
8Ath Bilbao13472118319
9Osasuna145451418-419
10Valencia134542120117
11Espanyol144551414017
12Villarreal133731513216
13Mallorca133641319-615
14Alavés134271017-714
15Celta Vigo143471418-413
16Cádiz132651219-712
17Granada122551116-511
18Elche132561117-611
19Levante140771225-137
20Getafe13139619-136
View full Spanish La Liga table

