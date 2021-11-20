Last updated on .From the section European Football

Memphis Depay gave Barcelona the lead early in the second half

New Barcelona manager Xavi celebrated his first game in charge at the Nou Camp with a slim derby victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

Although the home fans were able to claim bragging rights over their city rivals, the visitors could easily have won the game having wasted numerous chances in the second half.

Xavi eventually saw his side take the lead seconds after the restart through a Memphis Depay penalty.

The win puts Barca sixth in the table.

More to follow.