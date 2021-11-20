Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Sheehan has scored four goals in 15 league games since joining Bolton from Newport in the summer

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Wales international, 26, was injured in Wednesday's shock FA Cup defeat by Stockport County and scans show he has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

Sheehan will have surgery and is likely to be out of action for up to nine months.

"We're devastated for Josh," boss Ian Evatt said. external-link

Confirming the news after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wycombe in League One, Evatt added: "It's devastating news. He'll get the club's full support, our full support and the support of the fans to wish him a speedy and good recovery."

In a positive post on Twitter external-link , Sheehan described the blow as a "minor setback", adding he will be back "bigger, better and stronger".

The loss of Sheehan is the latest blow to Evatt's injury-hit squad with striker Amadou Bakayoko out for about six weeks with a hamstring injury and MJ Williams dislocating a shoulder in the defeat at Adams Park. Evatt is already without senior players Eoin Doyle, Gethin Jones and Andrew Tutte.

"It's tough, it's challenging but we've got what we've got and we need to really stick together, keep focused and have that siege mentality of us against the world, which is how it feels at the minute," Evatt said.

"We've got a huge, huge injury list but we've got what we've got until January and for now we have to batten down the hatches and stick together as a group and stick together as a club."