Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Kelty Hearts remain 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League 2 after beating Stenhousemuir 2-0.

Connor Barron scored in the first half and Joe Cardle in the second for Kevin Thomson's side.

Second-placed Forfar Athletic beat bottom side Cowdenbeath 3-0 but Stirling Albion, in third, lost 2-1 at home to Edinburgh City.

Annan Athletic drew 1-1 with Albion Rovers while Stranraer beat Elgin City by a solitary goal.

Forfar had to wait until the 77th minute to get in front against Cowden, Andy Munro heading home. Grant Anderson nodded the hosts' second and Matthew Aitken converted a free-kick in added time.

At Forthbank Stadium, Dale Carrick gave Stirling the lead but John Robertson levelled from the penalty spot. County had Ray Grant sent off for two bookings and Innes Murray netted City's winner.

Both goals at Galabank came in the first half with Dominic Docherty's opener cancelled out by Callum Wilson.

And Craig Ross fired Stranraer's 47th-minute winner at Stair Park, with Elgin's Kane Hester dismissed for two bookings midway through the second period.