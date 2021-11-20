Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Tavernier, Van Bronckhorst, Makaay, Hibs, Doidge
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers captain James Tavernier expects new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's arrival to be "a seamless transition". (Sun)
Tavernier is eager to end Rangers' barren domestic cup run, which stretches back for more than a decade. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Ibrox coach Jan Wouters says Rangers' strikers will benefit from having former Netherlands forward Roy Makaay as part of Van Bronckhorst's backroom staff. (Mail on Sunday)
Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty, who was latterly involved with the club's academy, has left the club after five years. (Sun)
Derek McInnes rates Rangers coach David McCallum but says "preparing a team for a semi-final is something different", with McCallum among the coaching team who have led the squad going into Sunday's League Cup meeting with Hibernian. (Mail on Sunday)
Head coach Jack Ross believes having striker Christian Doidge available again against Rangers can alter the "dynamic" of the semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross is confident Hibs can banish their nearly men tag against Rangers on Sunday. (Mail on Sunday)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants more protection for players after Funso Ojo was sent off following an altercation with a spectator in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts hopes Jeando Fuchs makes a quick recovery from the injury he sustained against Aberdeen but the midfielder could miss Saturday's trop to face Ross County. (Courier - subscription required)
Czech Republic defender Jakub Brabec says his international team-mates want to be paired with Scotland in Friday's World Cup play-off semi-final draw. (Sun)