Rangers captain James Tavernier expects new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's arrival to be "a seamless transition". (Sun) external-link

Tavernier is eager to end Rangers' barren domestic cup run, which stretches back for more than a decade. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Ibrox coach Jan Wouters says Rangers' strikers will benefit from having former Netherlands forward Roy Makaay as part of Van Bronckhorst's backroom staff. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty, who was latterly involved with the club's academy, has left the club after five years. (Sun) external-link

Derek McInnes rates Rangers coach David McCallum but says "preparing a team for a semi-final is something different", with McCallum among the coaching team who have led the squad going into Sunday's League Cup meeting with Hibernian. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross believes having striker Christian Doidge available again against Rangers can alter the "dynamic" of the semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross is confident Hibs can banish their nearly men tag against Rangers on Sunday. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants more protection for players after Funso Ojo was sent off following an altercation with a spectator in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts hopes Jeando Fuchs makes a quick recovery from the injury he sustained against Aberdeen but the midfielder could miss Saturday's trop to face Ross County. (Courier - subscription required) external-link