Markus Anfang is a former midfielder who has been a manager since 2011

Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang has resigned after allegations he used a forged coronavirus vaccination certificate.

Anfang and assistant Florian Junger left the German second division side two days after prosecutors said they were investigating the allegations.

The 47-year-old has previously denied using a forged document.

He said he had resigned because of the "extreme stress" caused by the situation.

Anfang said he had been vaccinated twice at an official vaccination centre, and that he had then digitised his vaccination certificate at a pharmacy.

"Because of the extreme stress caused to the club, the team, my family and myself, I have decided to immediately step down from my role as head coach of Werder Bremen," he said in a statement released by the club.

Werder are in eighth place in the table before Saturday's home match with Schalke.