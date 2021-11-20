Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers have a two-point lead at the SWPL1 summit

Partick Thistle's bid to deliver an upset against leaders Rangers is BBC Sport's live SWPL1 match on Sunday.

Full coverage is on the website and app from 13:00 GMT as Thistle try to climb into the top half while Rangers - two points clear of Glasgow City - eye a third straight league win.

And you can watch the best of Sunday's full five-game card on Monday Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 19:00.

Scotland international Rachel Corsie joins host Jane Lewis for that.