Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Scotland, World Cup, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Neil McCann could join new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers coaching staff, with tentative talks having taken place over a role for the former Dundee and Inverness CT boss. (Sun)
Van Bronckhorst's long-term assistant John Paul van Gastel won't be coming to Rangers but deals are likely to be concluded over the weekend for Roy Makaay as a striking coach/analyst, Arno Phillips as performance coach and Tori Bosschart as a video analyst. (Daily Record)
Barry Ferguson says his former Rangers team-mate Van Bronckhorst has inherited a squad good enough to win the Scottish title this season and next. (Daily Record)
Fifa is set to approve a yellow card amnesty for the World Cup play-offs - for which Scotland have qualified - meaning all bookings accrued in the group stage are wiped for the semi-final. (ESPN)
Captain Callum McGregor has urged Celtic to put on a show worthy of Bertie Auld in Saturday's League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone, the club's first match since the Lisbon Lions legend's death. (Herald)
Striker Christian Doidge is set to boost Hibs by making his comeback from injury in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Rangers, but midfielder Josh Magennis may not be fit until the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has warned his side against complacency in Saturday's game at Motherwell where victory will lift the Tynecastle men second in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)