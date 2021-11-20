Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ella Toone is a lifelong Manchester United fan

Manchester United's record goalscorer Ella Toone has signed a new contract until 2025.

The 22-year-old forward joined the club in 2018 and has made 83 appearances, scoring 36 goals.

She made her international debut for England in February and scored a hat-trick in last month's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

"To play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world," she said on social media.

"United has been a big part of my life growing up and I'm over the moon to continue my journey.

"The club meets my ambitions as a player, I've learnt so much already and I just want to keep working hard, keep contributing, and have success here."

Toone also represented Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.