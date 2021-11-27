Last updated on .From the section National League

Solihull Moors were due to visit the Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh's National League home game with Solihull Moors has been postponed because of power failure following storm damage.

A club statement said: "We can confirm that the game is postponed on safety grounds due to a serious power outage caused by the weather conditions.

"Power is still out at the Silverlake Stadium and in the surrounding area.

"The club has remained in constant contact with the National League, Solihull Moors and our safety officer."

The statement added: "Updates on plans for the rescheduled fixture will be confirmed in due course."