Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Search BBC
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SAT 27 Nov 2021
Scottish Cup
Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers
15:00
Queen of Sth
Queen of the South
Venue:
Balmoral Stadium
Cove Rangers v Queen of the South
Last updated on
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Live: Scottish Cup updates
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 27th November 2021
Alloa
Alloa Athletic
15:00
Bonnyrigg Rose
Bonnyrigg Rose
Arbroath
Arbroath
15:00
Forfar
Forfar Athletic
Auchinleck Talbot
Auchinleck Talbot
15:00
Hamilton
Hamilton Academical
Ayr
Ayr United
15:00
Albion
Albion Rovers
Banks O'Dee
Banks O'Dee
15:00
East Fife
East Fife
Civil Service Strollers
Civil Service Strollers
15:00
Peterhead
Peterhead
Clydebank
Clydebank
15:00
Clyde
Clyde
Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers
15:00
Queen of Sth
Queen of the South
Dalbeattie Star
Dalbeattie Star
15:00
East Kilbride
East Kilbride
Dumbarton
Dumbarton
15:00
Sauchie Juniors
Sauchie Juniors
Falkirk
Falkirk
15:00
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
Gala Fairydean
Gala Fairydean
15:00
Annan Athletic
Annan Athletic
View all
18 Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle - Shelvey hits bar
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Women's World Cup qualifying: England 0-0 Austria - text & radio
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Davis Cup: Norrie in action after Evans gives GB lead against France
Live
Live
From the section
Tennis