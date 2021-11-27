Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0LeedsLeeds United0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Leeds United: Seagulls waste chances as winless run continues

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments93

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard had Brighton's best chance when his shot was saved onto the post

Brighton's winless run extended to nine games as they failed to take their chances in a goalless Premier League draw with Leeds.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times.

In the first half, Illan Meslier tipped Leandro Trossard's shot on to the upright and Jakub Moder rifled the ball against the outside of the post from a tight angle.

And late on Solly March's effort struck the post.

Neal Maupay was particularly wasteful, shooting off target twice with straightforward chances.

Seagulls right-back Tariq Lamptey was excellent in the first half, creating five chances, as he continues his comeback from injury.

Leeds, who brought off Kalvin Phillips at half-time, had few chances but Tyler Roberts was denied twice by good Robert Sanchez saves in the final 10 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa's side remain just outside the relegation zone, while Brighton rise to eighth.

Seagulls' frustrations continue

After winning four of their opening five league games, Brighton are now winless in eight in the Premier League - although six of those have been draws.

It was their usual story of dominating and not taking chances.

Maupay had a better chance than any of the efforts off the woodwork though when he spooned a shot over from six yards out.

In the first half, Lamptey created five chances - his most in a Premier League game - with Junior Firpo lucky to avoid a second booking for multiple fouls on the full-back who ran him ragged for 45 minutes.

Leeds created a bit more after a double switch at half-time, with Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton replacing the fortunate Firpo and Phillips, who had been playing at centre-back.

But it was their third sub in Roberts who brought them to life. He ran into the box and forced a save from Sanchez's legs - and then the keeper denied him with a diving save in the bottom corner.

March replaced Lamptey and had two good chances, including his effort off the post.

Brighton have only scored 12 goals this season - fewer than two of the teams in the relegation zone and the same as 17th-placed Leeds.

Jurgen Locadia came on for his first Premier League appearance since August 2019, and teenage Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento made his league debut - but neither could help them find the breakthrough.

Player of the match

MeslierIllan Meslier

with an average of 7.77

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.94

  3. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.90

  4. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.59

  6. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.27

  7. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.15

  10. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.11

  11. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    4.96

  12. Squad number60Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    4.75

  13. Squad number27Player nameLocadia
    Average rating

    4.14

  14. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    3.76

Leeds United

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.55

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.51

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.44

  6. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.23

  7. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.23

  8. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    6.10

  9. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.68

  11. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.67

  12. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    5.66

  13. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    5.63

  14. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    3.95

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 76'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 81mins
  • 15ModerSubstituted forSarmientoat 82'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 9MaupaySubstituted forLocadiaat 68'minutes
  • 11Trossard

Substitutes

  • 10Mac Allister
  • 12Mwepu
  • 14Lallana
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 27Locadia
  • 30Richards
  • 60Sarmiento

Leeds

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 23PhillipsSubstituted forStruijkat 45'minutes
  • 6Cooper
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 66mins
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 3FirpoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forShackletonat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 15Dallas
  • 10Raphinha
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 63'minutes
  • 20James

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 43Klich
  • 45McCarron
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Jenkins
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
31,166

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  11. Post update

    Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Jakub Moder.

  20. Booking

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by cleveleys is a dump, today at 20:02

    I think Graham Potter needs to spend a couple of hours a week on the training ground demonstrating how to tap the ball in the net from point blank range to make the most of the many chances they create.Seagulls would be at least 4 points better off.

  • Comment posted by jasond3383, today at 20:01

    Hate to say it but are in all sorts of bother. Home performances this season have been good enough and should probably have a couple more points on the board but away form is dire. Not looking good.

  • Comment posted by walt, today at 20:01

    Wondering what the back story is with Maupay. Body language speaks volumes and being replaced with a Dutch DJ isn’t going to get him on the dance floor.
    2 points dropped against a Leeds side that will struggle to be in the premier league next season.

  • Comment posted by Dan Nagle, today at 19:59

    Awful result for Brighton. Leeds certain to go down IMO. They were dreadful today. Brighton fans right to boo at the end.

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 19:58

    I thought we played pretty well last week away to Tottenham and were very unfortunate to lose. To be perfectly honest the word "unfortunate " could be used for Brighton as they should of had 3 points against Leeds today . The whites at moment at struggling and we desperately need Bamford back up front for us asap.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:57

    We were shocking. Continually giving the ball away and looked clueless. Worried now for staying up. We have a tough December and we continue to lack real quality. Firpo really struggling

  • Comment posted by Emkay, today at 19:57

    Leeds are having a poor season and it does not bode well for them.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:56

    thers a chance leeds could go down which is only good for football

  • Comment posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 19:55

    These so called great managers show how overated they really are. Neither have won anything and are at their level bottom basement Premier league clubs at best. Potter and Biesla come from a cloth of useless mangers but the media will bang on how good they are.

  • Comment posted by SamLUFC, today at 19:54

    From the first to last whistle, from back to front we (Leeds) were dreadful, keep that up relegation is on the cards, no commitment, no desire, but most of all half the players just arent good enough to play at this level, plain and simple.

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 19:54

    Lamptey is wasting his time at a club with a chronic lack of striking talent. It's not going to change any time soon.

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 19:54

    Leeds poor again for 80 % of the game . Certainly not last season s drive

  • Comment posted by beepeebee, today at 19:54

    I wouldn't be surprised if Victor Orta has started putting feelers out for a replacement for Bielsa. Yes, he's God, but there are more and more atheists after every poor performance this season. It's a cruel world, football, and maybe Leeds need a fresh outlook, because it seems they're tired and outplayed most games.

  • Comment posted by Colin Zeal, today at 19:54

    How much more evidence is needed before we buy a striker? The obsession we have with spending all the available money on defenders and midfielders has to stop. Blooms dream of top 10 will stay that way unless we buy at least 2 new strikers in January. It won't happen as it never does and we will be back in yet another relegation battle by February.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:53

    Brighton really need a decent striker to put the chances they create away.

  • Comment posted by Steve from Leeds, today at 19:53

    Well i thought that today showed us the reality of where Leeds are .This season is going to be a struggle and unless they can buy and strenghen their squad in January , then i think that relegation is a strong possibility .Brighton were streets ahead in every department and i will never know how a well paid player can miss so many guilt edge chances . Poor by both teams

  • Comment posted by Micherin, today at 19:53

    Firpo was awful. Bielsa took him off saying we're from Leeds not Manchester.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:52

    shameful booing from the Brighton fans at the final whistle.
    do they think they are Barcelona?

  • Comment posted by Del Stag, today at 19:51

    Brighton fans booing at the end of the game? Do they have short memories? They didn't lose. They're Eighth in the PREMIER League and possibility to get into Europe next season. "By the late 1990s, Brighton was in the fourth tier of English football. After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Football League to the Conference in 1997.".... Strange fans!!!

    • Reply posted by James Doo, today at 19:53

      James Doo replied:
      Doesn't every fan want their team to improve?

  • Comment posted by Boris de Pfeffels Hair, today at 19:51

    the Seagulls came from 0-2 down at Anfield not to long ago & nearly won. Every other team is getting battered there. So perspective required. Brighton are a decent team.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2Liverpool1384139112828
3Man City128222561926
4West Ham127232314923
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Brighton134631214-218
9Man Utd125252021-117
10Crystal Palace133731919016
11Aston Villa135171821-316
12Everton124351619-315
13Leicester124351621-515
14Southampton133551118-714
15Brentford123451617-113
16Watford124171620-413
17Leeds132651220-812
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich13238727-209
20Newcastle130671529-146
View full Premier League table

