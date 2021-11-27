Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leandro Trossard had Brighton's best chance when his shot was saved onto the post

Brighton's winless run extended to nine games as they failed to take their chances in a goalless Premier League draw with Leeds.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times.

In the first half, Illan Meslier tipped Leandro Trossard's shot on to the upright and Jakub Moder rifled the ball against the outside of the post from a tight angle.

And late on Solly March's effort struck the post.

Neal Maupay was particularly wasteful, shooting off target twice with straightforward chances.

Seagulls right-back Tariq Lamptey was excellent in the first half, creating five chances, as he continues his comeback from injury.

Leeds, who brought off Kalvin Phillips at half-time, had few chances but Tyler Roberts was denied twice by good Robert Sanchez saves in the final 10 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa's side remain just outside the relegation zone, while Brighton rise to eighth.

Seagulls' frustrations continue

After winning four of their opening five league games, Brighton are now winless in eight in the Premier League - although six of those have been draws.

It was their usual story of dominating and not taking chances.

Maupay had a better chance than any of the efforts off the woodwork though when he spooned a shot over from six yards out.

In the first half, Lamptey created five chances - his most in a Premier League game - with Junior Firpo lucky to avoid a second booking for multiple fouls on the full-back who ran him ragged for 45 minutes.

Leeds created a bit more after a double switch at half-time, with Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton replacing the fortunate Firpo and Phillips, who had been playing at centre-back.

But it was their third sub in Roberts who brought them to life. He ran into the box and forced a save from Sanchez's legs - and then the keeper denied him with a diving save in the bottom corner.

March replaced Lamptey and had two good chances, including his effort off the post.

Brighton have only scored 12 goals this season - fewer than two of the teams in the relegation zone and the same as 17th-placed Leeds.

Jurgen Locadia came on for his first Premier League appearance since August 2019, and teenage Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento made his league debut - but neither could help them find the breakthrough.

Player of the match Meslier Illan Meslier with an average of 7.77 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 6.79 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.94 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 5.90 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 5.78 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 5.59 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.27 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 5.25 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 5.24 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.15 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 5.11 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 4.96 Squad number 60 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 4.75 Squad number 27 Player name Locadia Average rating 4.14 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 3.76 Leeds United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 7.77 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 6.63 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 6.55 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 6.51 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 6.44 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.23 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 6.23 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 6.10 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.04 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 5.68 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.67 Squad number 46 Player name Shackleton Average rating 5.66 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 5.63 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 3.95

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 3-5-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 5 Dunk 2 Lamptey 13 Groß 8 Bissouma 15 Moder 3 Cucurella 9 Maupay 11 Trossard 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

4 Webster

5 Dunk

2 Lamptey Substituted for March at 76' minutes

13 Groß

8 Bissouma Booked at 81mins

15 Moder Substituted for Sarmiento at 82' minutes

3 Cucurella

9 Maupay Substituted for Locadia at 68' minutes

11 Trossard Substitutes 10 Mac Allister

12 Mwepu

14 Lallana

20 March

23 Steele

24 Duffy

27 Locadia

30 Richards

60 Sarmiento Leeds Formation 3-3-3-1 1 Meslier 14 Llorente 23 Phillips 6 Cooper 15 Dallas 4 Forshaw 3 Firpo 10 Raphinha 19 Rodrigo 22 Harrison 20 James 1 Meslier

23 Phillips Substituted for Struijk at 45' minutes

6 Cooper

14 Llorente Booked at 66mins

19 Rodrigo

3 Firpo Booked at 5mins Substituted for Shackleton at 45' minutes Booked at 85mins

4 Forshaw

15 Dallas

10 Raphinha

22 Harrison Substituted for Roberts at 63' minutes

20 James Substitutes 11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

21 Struijk

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

43 Klich

45 McCarron

46 Shackleton

47 Jenkins Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 31,166 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Leeds United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Leeds United 0. Post update Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Struijk. Post update Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United). Post update Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United). Post update Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard. Post update Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Jakub Moder. Booking Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward