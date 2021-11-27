Match ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0.
Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.
Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.
Sensing the opportunity to secure a big win against wide-open opponents, Liverpool kept up the attack, Sadio Mane heading wide before having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.
But a second goal duly arrived just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Jota tapped in from Mohamed Salah's square ball after good link-up play between the Egypt international and Jordan Henderson.
Those two strikes took Liverpool to 700 goals scored since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield - they have also become the first top-flight team in English football to score at least twice in 17 straight matches in all competitions since Sunderland in 1927.
The Reds were not done there, however, and a third goal arrived just a few minutes later when the visitors failed to clear their lines properly and Thiago Alcantara punished them with a deflected strike for his second goal in as many games.
The half-time interval provided only a brief respite and Liverpool made it 4-0 soon after the restart as Virgil van Dijk fired in from a corner.
Jota almost completed his hat-trick midway through the second half but stabbed just wide as Southampton kept the damage to four goals when in truth it could have been much worse.
- Follow live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League action
- Go to the Liverpool page
- Go to the Southampton page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
7.68
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
4.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
4.53
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 67'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 59'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forMinaminoat 81'minutes
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 80Morton
Southampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCarthy
- 35BednarekBooked at 11minsSubstituted forRedmondat 45'minutes
- 4Lyanco
- 22Salisu
- 21Livramento
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 15PerraudSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 88'minutes
- 18Broja
- 10AdamsSubstituted forTellaat 45'minutes
- 9A Armstrong
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 7Long
- 11Redmond
- 20Smallbone
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Kyle Walker-Peters replaces Romain Perraud.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).
Post update
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabinho.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota.
Post update
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
The great entertainers.