Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diogo Jota's goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds vs Huddersfield)

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.

Sensing the opportunity to secure a big win against wide-open opponents, Liverpool kept up the attack, Sadio Mane heading wide before having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

But a second goal duly arrived just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Jota tapped in from Mohamed Salah's square ball after good link-up play between the Egypt international and Jordan Henderson.

Those two strikes took Liverpool to 700 goals scored since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield - they have also become the first top-flight team in English football to score at least twice in 17 straight matches in all competitions since Sunderland in 1927.

The Reds were not done there, however, and a third goal arrived just a few minutes later when the visitors failed to clear their lines properly and Thiago Alcantara punished them with a deflected strike for his second goal in as many games.

The half-time interval provided only a brief respite and Liverpool made it 4-0 soon after the restart as Virgil van Dijk fired in from a corner.

Jota almost completed his hat-trick midway through the second half but stabbed just wide as Southampton kept the damage to four goals when in truth it could have been much worse.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Southampton Southampton Southampton Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 8.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 7.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Minamino Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Southampton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 4.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 4.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 4.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 4.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 4.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 4.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 4.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Tella Average rating 4.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson Substituted for Milner at 67' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain at 59' minutes

11 Salah

20 Jota Substituted for Minamino at 81' minutes

10 Mané Substitutes 7 Milner

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

32 Matip

62 Kelleher

76 N Williams

80 Morton Southampton Formation 3-4-3 1 McCarthy 35 Bednarek 4 Lyanco 22 Salisu 21 Livramento 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 15 Perraud 18 Broja 10 Adams 9 A Armstrong 1 McCarthy

35 Bednarek Booked at 11mins Substituted for Redmond at 45' minutes

4 Lyanco

22 Salisu

21 Livramento

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu

15 Perraud Substituted for Walker-Peters at 88' minutes

18 Broja

10 Adams Substituted for Tella at 45' minutes

9 A Armstrong Substitutes 2 Walker-Peters

7 Long

11 Redmond

20 Smallbone

23 Tella

27 Diallo

32 Walcott

43 Valery

44 Forster Referee: Andre Marriner Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Post update Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Post update Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Kyle Walker-Peters replaces Romain Perraud. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Post update Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool). Post update Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabinho. Post update Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton). Post update Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota. Post update Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool). Post update Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward