Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool4SouthamptonSouthampton0

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Diogo Jota scores twice as Reds go second with big win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota's goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds vs Huddersfield)

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.

Sensing the opportunity to secure a big win against wide-open opponents, Liverpool kept up the attack, Sadio Mane heading wide before having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

But a second goal duly arrived just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Jota tapped in from Mohamed Salah's square ball after good link-up play between the Egypt international and Jordan Henderson.

Those two strikes took Liverpool to 700 goals scored since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield - they have also become the first top-flight team in English football to score at least twice in 17 straight matches in all competitions since Sunderland in 1927.

The Reds were not done there, however, and a third goal arrived just a few minutes later when the visitors failed to clear their lines properly and Thiago Alcantara punished them with a deflected strike for his second goal in as many games.

The half-time interval provided only a brief respite and Liverpool made it 4-0 soon after the restart as Virgil van Dijk fired in from a corner.

Jota almost completed his hat-trick midway through the second half but stabbed just wide as Southampton kept the damage to four goals when in truth it could have been much worse.

More to follow.

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.73

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.09

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.64

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.90

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.08

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    8.32

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.81

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    7.68

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.39

  2. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.44

  3. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    4.58

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    4.72

  5. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    4.99

  6. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.41

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    4.79

  8. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    4.67

  9. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.75

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.03

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.48

  3. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 67'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 59'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forMinaminoat 81'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton

Southampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCarthy
  • 35BednarekBooked at 11minsSubstituted forRedmondat 45'minutes
  • 4Lyanco
  • 22Salisu
  • 21Livramento
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 15PerraudSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 88'minutes
  • 18Broja
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forTellaat 45'minutes
  • 9A Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 7Long
  • 11Redmond
  • 20Smallbone
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Kyle Walker-Peters replaces Romain Perraud.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabinho.

  13. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

