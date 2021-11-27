Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gerrard is the first Villa manager since John Gregory in March 1998 to win his first two Premier League games

Steven Gerrard secured his second win as Aston Villa manager as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After wildly celebrating grabbing all three points late on against Brighton a week ago, the former Liverpool captain was again jubilant when Matt Targett put Villa ahead with a low drive through a crowd of bodies from Ashley Young's corner on 15 minutes.

As Palace tried to salvage something in the closing stages of the second half, John McGinn curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box to double the visitors' lead against the run of play.

Palace managed to snatch a late consolation through Marc Guehi in injury time but it was not enough to deny Villa.

In bitterly cold conditions in south London the travelling Villa support were treated to a confident performance, with McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings all having chances for the visitors in the first half after Targett's opener .

Palace should have opened the scoring through Wilfried Zaha after the forward jinked past his marker on the edge of the Villa box but his left-footed effort was dragged just wide of the far post.

The Eagles saw a great opportunity to equalise after the break denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Villa almost played out the final quarter of the game with 10 men as substitute Douglas Luiz was shown a red card for a challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, but it was downgraded to a yellow after Salisbury consulted the pitchside monitor.

The win moves Villa up into 11th place, level on points with Palace in 10th.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Tomkins Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 4.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 4.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 8.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Nakamba Average rating 7.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name El Ghazi Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 2 Ward 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 4 Milivojevic 8 Kouyaté 7 Olise 23 Gallagher 11 Zaha 20 Benteke 13 Guaita

2 Ward Booked at 44mins

5 Tomkins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

4 Milivojevic Booked at 56mins Substituted for Eze at 60' minutes

8 Kouyaté

7 Olise Substituted for J Ayew at 87' minutes

23 Gallagher

11 Zaha Booked at 29mins Substituted for Édouard at 72' minutes

20 Benteke Substitutes 1 Butland

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

12 Hughes

15 Schlupp

17 Clyne

22 Édouard

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 3 Targett 7 McGinn 19 Nakamba 41 J Ramsey 31 Bailey 11 Watkins 18 Young 1 Martínez

2 Cash Booked at 29mins

4 Konsa

5 Mings

3 Targett

7 McGinn

19 Nakamba Booked at 54mins

41 J Ramsey Substituted for Douglas Luiz at 67' minutes Booked at 74mins

31 Bailey Substituted for El Ghazi at 77' minutes

11 Watkins

18 Young Substituted for Buendía at 85' minutes Substitutes 6 Douglas Luiz

8 Sanson

10 Buendía

12 Steer

16 Tuanzebe

20 Ings

21 El Ghazi

30 Hause

33 Chukwuemeka Referee: Michael Salisbury Attendance: 25,203 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa). Post update Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett. Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa). Post update Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 2. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Ashley Young. Post update Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Post update Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Leon Bailey. Booking Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward