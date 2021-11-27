Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.
Steven Gerrard secured his second win as Aston Villa manager as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
After wildly celebrating grabbing all three points late on against Brighton a week ago, the former Liverpool captain was again jubilant when Matt Targett put Villa ahead with a low drive through a crowd of bodies from Ashley Young's corner on 15 minutes.
As Palace tried to salvage something in the closing stages of the second half, John McGinn curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box to double the visitors' lead against the run of play.
Palace managed to snatch a late consolation through Marc Guehi in injury time but it was not enough to deny Villa.
In bitterly cold conditions in south London the travelling Villa support were treated to a confident performance, with McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings all having chances for the visitors in the first half after Targett's opener .
Palace should have opened the scoring through Wilfried Zaha after the forward jinked past his marker on the edge of the Villa box but his left-footed effort was dragged just wide of the far post.
The Eagles saw a great opportunity to equalise after the break denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.
Villa almost played out the final quarter of the game with 10 men as substitute Douglas Luiz was shown a red card for a challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, but it was downgraded to a yellow after Salisbury consulted the pitchside monitor.
The win moves Villa up into 11th place, level on points with Palace in 10th.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
5.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.51
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
8.66
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
7.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number21Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
7.49
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 2WardBooked at 44mins
- 5Tomkins
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 4MilivojevicBooked at 56minsSubstituted forEzeat 60'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 87'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 11ZahaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 72'minutes
- 20Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 12Hughes
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2CashBooked at 29mins
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 3Targett
- 7McGinn
- 19NakambaBooked at 54mins
- 41J RamseySubstituted forDouglas Luizat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 31BaileySubstituted forEl Ghaziat 77'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 18YoungSubstituted forBuendíaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 8Sanson
- 10Buendía
- 12Steer
- 16Tuanzebe
- 20Ings
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 33Chukwuemeka
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 25,203
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 2. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Ashley Young.
Post update
Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Leon Bailey.
Booking
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Comments
Join the conversation