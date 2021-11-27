Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1Aston VillaAston Villa2

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa: Villa secure victory at Selhurst Park

By Lorraine McKennaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steven Gerrard celebrates Aston Villa scoring
Gerrard is the first Villa manager since John Gregory in March 1998 to win his first two Premier League games

Steven Gerrard secured his second win as Aston Villa manager as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After wildly celebrating grabbing all three points late on against Brighton a week ago, the former Liverpool captain was again jubilant when Matt Targett put Villa ahead with a low drive through a crowd of bodies from Ashley Young's corner on 15 minutes.

As Palace tried to salvage something in the closing stages of the second half, John McGinn curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box to double the visitors' lead against the run of play.

Palace managed to snatch a late consolation through Marc Guehi in injury time but it was not enough to deny Villa.

In bitterly cold conditions in south London the travelling Villa support were treated to a confident performance, with McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings all having chances for the visitors in the first half after Targett's opener .

Palace should have opened the scoring through Wilfried Zaha after the forward jinked past his marker on the edge of the Villa box but his left-footed effort was dragged just wide of the far post.

The Eagles saw a great opportunity to equalise after the break denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Villa almost played out the final quarter of the game with 10 men as substitute Douglas Luiz was shown a red card for a challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, but it was downgraded to a yellow after Salisbury consulted the pitchside monitor.

The win moves Villa up into 11th place, level on points with Palace in 10th.

More to follow.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.39

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.14

  3. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    5.04

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    4.51

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    4.99

  8. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.58

  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.09

  11. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    5.17

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    4.25

  2. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.21

  3. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.51

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.66

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.79

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.59

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    7.96

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.66

  7. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    7.78

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.61

  9. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.53

  11. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    7.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    7.49

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 2WardBooked at 44mins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 4MilivojevicBooked at 56minsSubstituted forEzeat 60'minutes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 87'minutes
  • 23Gallagher
  • 11ZahaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 72'minutes
  • 20Benteke

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 29mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaBooked at 54mins
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forDouglas Luizat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 31BaileySubstituted forEl Ghaziat 77'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 18YoungSubstituted forBuendíaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 20Ings
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
25,203

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 2. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Ashley Young.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).

  15. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Leon Bailey.

  20. Booking

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

