Norwich City 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Norwich's resistance against relegation continues as they more than matched Wolves in a goalless draw at Carrow Road.
It could easily have been more for the hosts. Striker Teemu Pukki, who has scored four of their seven league goals so far this season, could only prod straight at goalkeeper Jose Sa from a fine second-half chance.
Wolves underwhelmed as they faded out of the contest and were ultimately grateful for a point after Lukas Rupp's weak side-foot effort ended a promising Norwich move in the 80th minute.
Norwich are three points clear of bottom side Newcastle and two away from 17th-placed Leeds, who play Brighton in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.
Norwich pick up a point and make up ground
The Canaries gave the rest of the Premier League a substantial head start on the season, losing their opening six games.
But Daniel Farke's managerial reign ended with victory over Brentford and Dean Smith's started with a 2-1 success against Southampton last weekend.
A third successive victory here would have meant only goal difference separating them from a first escape from the relegation zone this campaign.
Max Aarons made and wasted the best chance of the first half, jagging in off the right flank, swapping passes with Rupp and drilling a low shot into the shins of Sa.
Pukki and Josh Sargent, preferred to Todd Cantwell, looked lively in attack, if less than assured on their occasional sights of goal.
Milot Rashica and substitute Rupp continued the good work after the break and it was Rupp's deft through ball that got Pukki in behind for his best sight of goal.
The final whistle was greeted with cheers from the home fans and manager Dean Smith will be quietly confident that his upwardly mobile side can deepen the doom at Newcastle when the sides meet on Tuesday.
Toothless Wolves face up to tough run
Wolves' hopes of mounting a serious challenge for a Champions League spot have grown after a similarly slow start to the season. They had won five of their previous seven games and another victory would have moved them to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham.
But, just when they needed to assert themselves with urgency after the break, they fell away.
They rarely threatened Norwich in attack and their pressing game out of possession seemed to run short of steam.
The visitors were limited to occasional raids forward on the counter, with their best opening coming courtesy of Norwich defender Grant Hanley's undercooked backpass to goalkeeper Tim Krul.
They have another eight games over the next 37 days, including meetings with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea before Christmas.
Their failure to pick up maximum points in East Anglia might be most keenly felt in the midst of that hectic, high-profile run.
Player of the match
GilmourBilly Gilmour
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number18Player nameTzolisAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
5.61
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
4.94
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4GibsonBooked at 50mins
- 21Williams
- 16NormannSubstituted forRuppat 35'minutes
- 24SargentSubstituted forTzolisat 68'minutes
- 8GilmourBooked at 26mins
- 23McLean
- 17RashicaSubstituted forDowellat 82'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 14Cantwell
- 18Tzolis
- 20Lees-Melou
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 76'minutes
- 8NevesBooked at 31mins
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
- 9Jiménez
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forHoeverat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 5Marçal
- 13Moulden
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 32Dendoncker
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 26,911
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
