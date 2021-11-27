Premier League
Norwich City 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Teemu Pukki
Norwich had 14 shots to Wolves' five in a promising performance for manager Dean Smith

Norwich's resistance against relegation continues as they more than matched Wolves in a goalless draw at Carrow Road.

It could easily have been more for the hosts. Striker Teemu Pukki, who has scored four of their seven league goals so far this season, could only prod straight at goalkeeper Jose Sa from a fine second-half chance.

Wolves underwhelmed as they faded out of the contest and were ultimately grateful for a point after Lukas Rupp's weak side-foot effort ended a promising Norwich move in the 80th minute.

Norwich are three points clear of bottom side Newcastle and two away from 17th-placed Leeds, who play Brighton in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Norwich 0-0 Wolves: Canaries looked a good team - Dean Smith

Norwich pick up a point and make up ground

The Canaries gave the rest of the Premier League a substantial head start on the season, losing their opening six games.

But Daniel Farke's managerial reign ended with victory over Brentford and Dean Smith's started with a 2-1 success against Southampton last weekend.

A third successive victory here would have meant only goal difference separating them from a first escape from the relegation zone this campaign.

Max Aarons made and wasted the best chance of the first half, jagging in off the right flank, swapping passes with Rupp and drilling a low shot into the shins of Sa.

Pukki and Josh Sargent, preferred to Todd Cantwell, looked lively in attack, if less than assured on their occasional sights of goal.

Milot Rashica and substitute Rupp continued the good work after the break and it was Rupp's deft through ball that got Pukki in behind for his best sight of goal.

The final whistle was greeted with cheers from the home fans and manager Dean Smith will be quietly confident that his upwardly mobile side can deepen the doom at Newcastle when the sides meet on Tuesday.

Norwich 0-0 Wolves: We 'can be more aggressive' in the final third - Bruno Lage

Toothless Wolves face up to tough run

Wolves' hopes of mounting a serious challenge for a Champions League spot have grown after a similarly slow start to the season. They had won five of their previous seven games and another victory would have moved them to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham.

But, just when they needed to assert themselves with urgency after the break, they fell away.

They rarely threatened Norwich in attack and their pressing game out of possession seemed to run short of steam.

The visitors were limited to occasional raids forward on the counter, with their best opening coming courtesy of Norwich defender Grant Hanley's undercooked backpass to goalkeeper Tim Krul.

They have another eight games over the next 37 days, including meetings with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea before Christmas.

Their failure to pick up maximum points in East Anglia might be most keenly felt in the midst of that hectic, high-profile run.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4GibsonBooked at 50mins
  • 21Williams
  • 16NormannSubstituted forRuppat 35'minutes
  • 24SargentSubstituted forTzolisat 68'minutes
  • 8GilmourBooked at 26mins
  • 23McLean
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forDowellat 82'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 14Cantwell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 76'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 31mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forHoeverat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 13Moulden
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
26,911

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  6. Post update

    Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Milot Rashica.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Nélson Semedo.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Brandon Williams.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  17. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Rupp.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Rupp with a through ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:00

    A point's a point. A clean sheet is also... *ahem*! Possibly a better result for a below-par Wolves, but surely a more valuable one for Norwich...

  • Comment posted by Canary-Schlinx, today at 17:00

    Good solid point. Perhaps a little disappointed not to get 3 points.

  • Comment posted by stevie, today at 17:03

    Norwich are starting to look as if they have some bite. Good luck, would like to see you stay up.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:02

    Canaries on a roll, 7 pts from the last 3 games. Have a fighting chance of staying up under Dean Smith.

    If they are not already, Newcastle fans should be very worried.

  • Comment posted by DICEYUK, today at 16:59

    Great performace by Norwich. We are on the way up

    • Reply posted by KevWW, today at 17:07

      KevWW replied:
      If that's great, you're easy pleased. Wolves were poor today.

  • Comment posted by PG Woad Hovel, today at 17:29

    I know I lack ambition - just the way it is - along with being a Wolves supporter - what I see tonight is half the points you need to stay up i.e. 20 points - with just a third (⅓) of the games played, 13 out of 38 - and Its Hi Ho! Wolverhampton!

    • Reply posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 17:32

      Utcheterwolf replied:
      Well said, Wolves fans who have experienced the lows will take premier league safety all day long

  • Comment posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 17:03

    Great to see Norwich showing a fair reflection of their capabilities.

    All credit to the performance today, nullified Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Denny, today at 17:04

    How is Gilmour doing , made a difference ?

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 17:37

    Fair play to Norwich .. good energy and a desire to win.. Wolves need to strengthen in January.. looked jaded

    • Reply posted by BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important, today at 17:40

      BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important replied:
      2nd half looked like we left early to avoid touching anything

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:06

    Gilmour shining in midfield. Still look lightweight up front but they now have a glimmer of hope in staying up.

    • Reply posted by BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important, today at 17:08

      BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important replied:
      apart from the DIVE,

  • Comment posted by Canary Green, today at 17:45

    Ground out a good point today and showed great character and grit. Such performances could lead to safety.

    • Reply posted by BrummieBill, today at 17:50

      BrummieBill replied:
      I hope so, UTV

  • Comment posted by Baronardup, today at 17:06

    Ait-Nouri needs to up his game but well done to Norwich and hope you stay up

    • Reply posted by The Phoenix, today at 17:16

      The Phoenix replied:
      What you on about? Back to your room.

  • Comment posted by John Lloyd, today at 17:24

    Think we were flat today and lucky with the draw. Dont think Norwich threatened us too much but they had more energy

  • Comment posted by Canarytwerp, today at 17:02

    A good entertaining match, we had some good chances but no end product, but at least thats 3 games without defeat, people are going to say Wolves didn't play well, tho they did and we matched them, overall a well earnt point.

  • Comment posted by kenno, today at 18:02

    Cracking game and good to face a side and club that have some fight left after there start.
    Bruno will learn from this.
    Good luck for the rest of the season Norwich.

  • Comment posted by Flip, today at 17:35

    Norwich easily the better side...Wolves fan.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 17:13

    These types of games players have to put a shift in to get a result. Winter is coming and going to be tough, no time for lightweights.

  • Comment posted by sPaulinit, today at 17:40

    14 shots. Blimey. I think that's more than Norwich managed during their last time in the Premier League after project restart.

  • Comment posted by Denny, today at 17:10

    Norwich is one of the only decent places left in England, that and part of Cornwall .

    • Reply posted by BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important, today at 17:11

      BBC imported Omicron to make then feel important replied:
      Never been then, they all lack errrrrrrrr a drain

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 18:06

    Did Gilmour actually have a good game or are the Scottish fans just giving him top marks, along with Hanley and Mclean, for no other reason than him being Scottish?

    • Reply posted by niknak, today at 18:24

      niknak replied:
      Regardless, isn't it better to support your nation's players and build their confidence rather than put them down just because you hate the team they play for? National team over club any day.

