Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2St MirrenSt Mirren0

Heart of Midlothian 2-0 St Mirren: Robbie Neilson's side move second in Premiership

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts celebrate Gary Mackay-Steven's goal
Hearts moved up to second in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts moved up to second in the Scottish Premiership and within three points of leaders Rangers after two second-half goals settled a thrilling win over St Mirren at Tynecastle.

Opposing goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Jak Alnwick produced a string of world-class saves to keep the scores level.

But Saints stopper Alnwick was finally beaten by Gary Mackay-Steven, and Stephen Kingsley's brilliant free-kick made the points safe, before St Mirren finished the game with 10 men following Joe Shaughnessy's second yellow card.

The result was cruel on St Mirren, who have now gone six games without a win, dropping them down to seventh in the table.

And there was angst for both managers to contend with; the home side had midfielder Beni Baningime taken off on a stretcher late on, while St Mirren's Scott Tanser limped off injured in the first half.

Celtic could return to second if they take at least a point against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The meeting was between two sides enjoying fruitful seasons, yet both were struggling for form. Hearts had won just once in six games, St Mirren none in five.

One thing that remains consistent, though, is the performances of Scotland goalkeeper Gordon, and the Hearts captain produced the first of many top-drawer saves early on when he denied St Mirren twice in a minute.

He deflected Eamonn Brophy's powerful shot that was heading towards the bottom corner, before reacting quickly to deny Charles Dunne from the resultant corner.

And he was at it again when Shaughnessy volleyed a shot which deflected off Hearts defender Michael Smith, but Gordon was able to block its route to goal with his legs.

Not that it was all one-way traffic. Barrie McKay tested Alnwick early on, and Liam Boyce passed up the first half's best opportunity when he shot weakly after being played through by Smith.

And then Alnwick produced a fine save of his own to deny Mackay-Steven when he met McKay's cross to the back post.

The goalkeeping brilliance wasn't over, and Gordon made three breath-taking saves all within a minute. The pick of the bunch was when Jamie McGrath hammered the ball at goal but Gordon stuck up his left hand to block it.

From the corner, Boyce cleared a shot off the line before Gordon charged down the rebound. Then, as St Mirren continued to pepper the Hearts goal, Kyle McAllister put his left foot behind the ball but Gordon tipped it over the bar.

After surviving St Mirren's assault at goal, Hearts launched one of their own and after Alnwick saved from Smith, the home side finally broke the deadlock.

McKay's shot was blocked, but it fell kindly into the path of Mackay-Steven who slipped the ball inside the left-hand post.

The pace from both sides didn't let up. Alnwick was equal to Boyce's close-range shot, but he had no chance as Kingsley curled a free-kick right into the top corner to make it two.

In the last throes of the game, Shaughnessy - who was fortunate not to be more severely punished in the first half for a waist-high challenge on Boyce - was ordered off after picking up a second booking for hauling over Cameron Devlin.

Man of the match - Craig Gordon

Hearts goalkeeper Gordon continues to astound with fantastic saves every week
Hearts goalkeeper Gordon continues to astound with fantastic saves every week

What did we learn?

Hearts have won just twice in seven games, yet the three points was enough to lift them into second in the table.

Despite some recent troubles, they are a different beast at home and remain unbeaten at Tynecastle this season.

On another day, St Mirren would have been celebrating a fine win and performance, but Hearts goalkeeper Gordon was in the sort of form that will have Scotland boss Steve Clarke dancing a jig of delight ahead of March's World Cup play-offs. Well, maybe.

What's next?

Both teams are in action in midweek. St Mirren are at home to Ross County on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while Hearts travel to Celtic on Thursday (19:45).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.73

  2. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.81

  6. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.19

  8. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.53

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.63

  10. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.60

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.37

  2. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.81

  3. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.83

  4. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    5.94

  6. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    6.06

  7. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.07

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    6.26

  11. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.93

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    3.96

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcAllister
    Average rating

    5.18

  3. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.03

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 6BaningimeSubstituted forHaringat 86'minutes
  • 14DevlinBooked at 68mins
  • 16HallidayBooked at 89mins
  • 18McKay
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forGnanduilletat 81'minutes
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forGinnellyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 30Ginnelly

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1AlnwickBooked at 90mins
  • 4ShaughnessyBooked at 90mins
  • 18Dunne
  • 22Fraser
  • 2Tait
  • 8FlynnBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKiltieat 81'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 3TanserSubstituted forMcAllisterat 34'minutes
  • 7McGrath
  • 43RonanSubstituted forDennisat 73'minutes
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 10Main
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Erhahon
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness
  • 44Millar
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
17,311

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away19
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Dennis.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Kyle McAllister tries a through ball, but Charles Dunne is caught offside.

  13. Booking

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Beni Baningime because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristian Dennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Hearts1576225141127
3Celtic138233092126
4Dundee Utd157441514125
5Motherwell156361924-521
6Hibernian135351717018
7St Mirren153751624-816
8Aberdeen144371519-415
9St Johnstone14356914-514
10Livingston133461117-613
11Dundee143471427-1313
12Ross County142481927-810
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport