Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2.
Hibernian summoned two late goals in Perth to overcome 10-man St Johnstone and halt their losing league run.
The visitors were staring at a sixth successive Premiership defeat until Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy found the net during a barrage of attacks.
Nisbet had two other efforts harshly disallowed, one in each half.
Liam Gordon headed in the opener from a corner but Craig Bryson picked up a second yellow card just before the interval, leaving Saints up against it.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number5Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number17Player nameVertainenAverage rating
6.66
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number27Player nameSolomon-OtaborAverage rating
5.54
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number19Player nameGullanAverage rating
5.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number23Player nameAllanAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
5.59
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Clark
- 5Dendoncker
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 19RooneySubstituted forBrownat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8DavidsonBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 87'minutes
- 13BrysonBooked at 45mins
- 24Booth
- 11O'Halloran
- 21Crawford
- 17VertainenSubstituted forMacPhersonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Devine
- 12Parish
- 18MacPherson
- 25Ambrose
- 26Craig
- 27Solomon-Otabor
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinnSubstituted forMurphyat 62'minutes
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 27Cadden
- 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forScottat 77'minutes
- 11Newell
- 3Doig
- 32CampbellBooked at 85mins
- 15Nisbet
- 19GullanSubstituted forAllanat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 13Gogic
- 16Stevenson
- 18Murphy
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 25Scott
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet following a fast break.
Post update
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Murray Davidson.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Booking
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
Post update
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 1. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Booking
James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Post update
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.