Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1HibernianHibernian2

Hibernian hit back to beat 10-man St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Gordon powers a header in for St Johnstone

Hibernian summoned two late goals in Perth to overcome 10-man St Johnstone and halt their losing league run.

The visitors were staring at a sixth successive Premiership defeat until Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy found the net during a barrage of attacks.

Nisbet had two other efforts harshly disallowed, one in each half.

Liam Gordon headed in the opener from a corner but Craig Bryson picked up a second yellow card just before the interval, leaving Saints up against it.

More to follow.

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.46

  2. Squad number5Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.89

  5. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    6.03

  6. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    6.02

  7. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    5.66

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    6.16

  9. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.16

  11. Squad number17Player nameVertainen
    Average rating

    6.66

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.16

  2. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    6.22

  3. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    5.54

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.17

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.97

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.65

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.86

  5. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    4.92

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.74

  8. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.11

  9. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.23

  10. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.17

  11. Squad number19Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    5.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number23Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.59

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19RooneySubstituted forBrownat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 87'minutes
  • 13BrysonBooked at 45mins
  • 24Booth
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 21Crawford
  • 17VertainenSubstituted forMacPhersonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Devine
  • 12Parish
  • 18MacPherson
  • 25Ambrose
  • 26Craig
  • 27Solomon-Otabor

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnSubstituted forMurphyat 62'minutes
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forScottat 77'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 3Doig
  • 32CampbellBooked at 85mins
  • 15Nisbet
  • 19GullanSubstituted forAllanat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 25Scott
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Murray Davidson.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 2. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.

  11. Booking

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

  13. Post update

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 1. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

  16. Booking

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

