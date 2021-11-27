Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee3MotherwellMotherwell0

Dundee 3-0 Motherwell: Hosts move three points clear off bottom with best performance of season

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Danny Mullen goal v Motherwell
Dundee striker Danny Mullen doubled the home side's advantage in the first half

Dundee extended the gap over Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to three points after sweeping aside a lacklustre Motherwell at Dens Park.

In their best showing of the season, the hosts swarmed a fragile defence and deserved their half-time lead with two strikes from Luke McCowan and Danny Mullen.

The visitors improved after the break, but the game was beyond them after Ryan Sweeney slid in a third on 49 minutes.

The defeat leaves Motherwell fifth.

It brings to an end a two-game winning run which saw Graham Alexander's men secure back-to-back victories against Aberdeen and Hearts.

As for Dundee, it is just a second home league win of the season for James McPake's side, but a vital one which restores a cushion on County and moves them level on points with 10th-placed Livingston - who host Rangers on Sunday.

Motherwell travelled to Dens Park with a nine-game unbeaten league run over their hosts to boast about, with Dundee's last Premiership win over the Fir Park side before Saturday coming in April 2017.

But the visitors showed no signs of taking that streak to 10 as McPake's men overwhelmed a weak away defence.

An opening goal felt inevitable for the hosts after Paul McMullan struck narrowly wide before Mullen was denied by a smart stop from Liam Kelly.

But the Motherwell keeper could not prevent McCowan's opener as Bevis Mugabi cleared Jordan Marshall's cross back into his own box, which resulted in the Dundee winger finishing low across Kelly into the far corner.

The Motherwell defence was a mess and deserved to be further behind as Kelly was called into action again, tipping over a Lee Ashcroft header and parrying a McMullan effort round the post.

But from the corner Dundee kept the ball alive on the edge of the box through Charlie Adam. The midfielder's pass fell to McCowan who poked the ball to Mullen, allowing the striker to take a touch and drill home a second.

Woeful set-piece deliveries summed up a half to forget from Motherwell, but a double change at the break with Jordan Roberts and Kevin van Veen coming on looked like improving things.

Both substitutes combined instantly as Dutch striker Van Veen leathered a strike off the woodwork, but more cheap defending cost the visitors just moments later.

Adam's free-kick was clipped back across goal by Ashcroft, who found fellow centre-back Sweeney sliding in to finish a third.

Motherwell pushed for a way back into the game as Adam Legzdins had to claw the ball off his line following a goalmouth scramble and saved with his feet shortly after from Tony Watt.

But nothing seemed to come off for Alexander's men on an afternoon the Fir Park boss will want to make a distant memory.

Man of the match - Luke McCowan

Paul McMullan & Luke McCowan
The winger (right) ended the day with a goal and an assist, and the ex-Ayr United man's work-rate was key to the home side's intensity in a dominant first half

What did we learn?

Home form was becoming a bit of a concern for McPake - they had just one win in their opening seven Premiership games at Dens Park before Saturday.

But a hugely encouraging display, brushing aside a Motherwell team on the back of two impressive results, must be used as a springboard now - especially with County gaining momentum with four points out their last six.

Alexander understandably named the same frontline that were key in last weekend's win over Hearts, but the difference Van Veen made on his introduction - who missed last Saturday's victory through suspension - was evident instantly.

The Dutchman may have made himself a guaranteed starter going forward with his second-half showing, but there are issues for the Motherwell boss to iron out in defence after an alarming first period.

What's next?

All Premiership sides are in action in midweek as Motherwell take on Dundee United on Tuesday (19:45 GMT) and Dundee host St Johnstone the following day (19:45).

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    6.81

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    6.74

  4. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    7.17

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    7.25

  9. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    7.30

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    6.68

  11. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    7.19

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number16Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.27

  3. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    6.60

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.92

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.89

  3. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    4.65

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.82

  5. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    3.97

  6. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.33

  7. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.37

  8. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    4.37

  9. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    4.54

  10. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.53

  11. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.96

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.85

  2. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.95

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14AshcroftSubstituted forFontaineat 54'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 5SweeneyBooked at 59mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 24AndersonSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
  • 26Adam
  • 17McCowan
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forGriffithsat 65'minutes
  • 9MullenBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 16Elliott
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
  • 48Lamb

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5MugabiBooked at 58mins
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 19McGinley
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 10mins
  • 6Maguire
  • 23GrimshawSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 7Woolery
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forvan Veenat 45'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Carroll
  • 9van Veen
  • 12Fox
  • 15O'Connor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 28Roberts
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
4,747

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 3, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 3, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).

  8. Post update

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).

  10. Booking

    Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Luke McCowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Christie Elliott (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Christie Elliott tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Nathan McGinley tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Liam Fontaine (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Hearts1576225141127
3Celtic138233092126
4Dundee Utd157441514125
5Motherwell156361924-521
6Hibernian135351717018
7St Mirren153751624-816
8Aberdeen144371519-415
9St Johnstone14356914-514
10Livingston133461117-613
11Dundee143471427-1313
12Ross County142481927-810
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport