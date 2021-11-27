Match ends, Dundee 3, Motherwell 0.
Dundee extended the gap over Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to three points after sweeping aside a lacklustre Motherwell at Dens Park.
In their best showing of the season, the hosts swarmed a fragile defence and deserved their half-time lead with two strikes from Luke McCowan and Danny Mullen.
The visitors improved after the break, but the game was beyond them after Ryan Sweeney slid in a third on 49 minutes.
The defeat leaves Motherwell fifth.
It brings to an end a two-game winning run which saw Graham Alexander's men secure back-to-back victories against Aberdeen and Hearts.
As for Dundee, it is just a second home league win of the season for James McPake's side, but a vital one which restores a cushion on County and moves them level on points with 10th-placed Livingston - who host Rangers on Sunday.
Motherwell travelled to Dens Park with a nine-game unbeaten league run over their hosts to boast about, with Dundee's last Premiership win over the Fir Park side before Saturday coming in April 2017.
But the visitors showed no signs of taking that streak to 10 as McPake's men overwhelmed a weak away defence.
An opening goal felt inevitable for the hosts after Paul McMullan struck narrowly wide before Mullen was denied by a smart stop from Liam Kelly.
But the Motherwell keeper could not prevent McCowan's opener as Bevis Mugabi cleared Jordan Marshall's cross back into his own box, which resulted in the Dundee winger finishing low across Kelly into the far corner.
The Motherwell defence was a mess and deserved to be further behind as Kelly was called into action again, tipping over a Lee Ashcroft header and parrying a McMullan effort round the post.
But from the corner Dundee kept the ball alive on the edge of the box through Charlie Adam. The midfielder's pass fell to McCowan who poked the ball to Mullen, allowing the striker to take a touch and drill home a second.
Woeful set-piece deliveries summed up a half to forget from Motherwell, but a double change at the break with Jordan Roberts and Kevin van Veen coming on looked like improving things.
Both substitutes combined instantly as Dutch striker Van Veen leathered a strike off the woodwork, but more cheap defending cost the visitors just moments later.
Adam's free-kick was clipped back across goal by Ashcroft, who found fellow centre-back Sweeney sliding in to finish a third.
Motherwell pushed for a way back into the game as Adam Legzdins had to claw the ball off his line following a goalmouth scramble and saved with his feet shortly after from Tony Watt.
But nothing seemed to come off for Alexander's men on an afternoon the Fir Park boss will want to make a distant memory.
Man of the match - Luke McCowan
What did we learn?
Home form was becoming a bit of a concern for McPake - they had just one win in their opening seven Premiership games at Dens Park before Saturday.
But a hugely encouraging display, brushing aside a Motherwell team on the back of two impressive results, must be used as a springboard now - especially with County gaining momentum with four points out their last six.
Alexander understandably named the same frontline that were key in last weekend's win over Hearts, but the difference Van Veen made on his introduction - who missed last Saturday's victory through suspension - was evident instantly.
The Dutchman may have made himself a guaranteed starter going forward with his second-half showing, but there are issues for the Motherwell boss to iron out in defence after an alarming first period.
What's next?
All Premiership sides are in action in midweek as Motherwell take on Dundee United on Tuesday (19:45 GMT) and Dundee host St Johnstone the following day (19:45).
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
7.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
6.60
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.96
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
3.95
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 14AshcroftSubstituted forFontaineat 54'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 5SweeneyBooked at 59mins
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 24AndersonSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
- 26Adam
- 17McCowan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forGriffithsat 65'minutes
- 9MullenBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 16Elliott
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- 48Lamb
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 5MugabiBooked at 58mins
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 19McGinley
- 16SlatteryBooked at 10mins
- 6Maguire
- 23GrimshawSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 7Woolery
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forvan Veenat 45'minutes
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 3Carroll
- 9van Veen
- 12Fox
- 15O'Connor
- 18Cornelius
- 28Roberts
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 4,747
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 3, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass.
Post update
Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).
Post update
Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).
Booking
Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).
Post update
Luke McCowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).
Post update
Christie Elliott (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Dundee. Christie Elliott tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Nathan McGinley tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.
Booking
Liam Fontaine (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.