Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee striker Danny Mullen doubled the home side's advantage in the first half

Dundee extended the gap over Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to three points after sweeping aside a lacklustre Motherwell at Dens Park.

In their best showing of the season, the hosts swarmed a fragile defence and deserved their half-time lead with two strikes from Luke McCowan and Danny Mullen.

The visitors improved after the break, but the game was beyond them after Ryan Sweeney slid in a third on 49 minutes.

The defeat leaves Motherwell fifth.

It brings to an end a two-game winning run which saw Graham Alexander's men secure back-to-back victories against Aberdeen and Hearts.

As for Dundee, it is just a second home league win of the season for James McPake's side, but a vital one which restores a cushion on County and moves them level on points with 10th-placed Livingston - who host Rangers on Sunday.

Motherwell travelled to Dens Park with a nine-game unbeaten league run over their hosts to boast about, with Dundee's last Premiership win over the Fir Park side before Saturday coming in April 2017.

But the visitors showed no signs of taking that streak to 10 as McPake's men overwhelmed a weak away defence.

An opening goal felt inevitable for the hosts after Paul McMullan struck narrowly wide before Mullen was denied by a smart stop from Liam Kelly.

But the Motherwell keeper could not prevent McCowan's opener as Bevis Mugabi cleared Jordan Marshall's cross back into his own box, which resulted in the Dundee winger finishing low across Kelly into the far corner.

The Motherwell defence was a mess and deserved to be further behind as Kelly was called into action again, tipping over a Lee Ashcroft header and parrying a McMullan effort round the post.

But from the corner Dundee kept the ball alive on the edge of the box through Charlie Adam. The midfielder's pass fell to McCowan who poked the ball to Mullen, allowing the striker to take a touch and drill home a second.

Woeful set-piece deliveries summed up a half to forget from Motherwell, but a double change at the break with Jordan Roberts and Kevin van Veen coming on looked like improving things.

Both substitutes combined instantly as Dutch striker Van Veen leathered a strike off the woodwork, but more cheap defending cost the visitors just moments later.

Adam's free-kick was clipped back across goal by Ashcroft, who found fellow centre-back Sweeney sliding in to finish a third.

Motherwell pushed for a way back into the game as Adam Legzdins had to claw the ball off his line following a goalmouth scramble and saved with his feet shortly after from Tony Watt.

But nothing seemed to come off for Alexander's men on an afternoon the Fir Park boss will want to make a distant memory.

Man of the match - Luke McCowan

The winger (right) ended the day with a goal and an assist, and the ex-Ayr United man's work-rate was key to the home side's intensity in a dominant first half

What did we learn?

Home form was becoming a bit of a concern for McPake - they had just one win in their opening seven Premiership games at Dens Park before Saturday.

But a hugely encouraging display, brushing aside a Motherwell team on the back of two impressive results, must be used as a springboard now - especially with County gaining momentum with four points out their last six.

Alexander understandably named the same frontline that were key in last weekend's win over Hearts, but the difference Van Veen made on his introduction - who missed last Saturday's victory through suspension - was evident instantly.

The Dutchman may have made himself a guaranteed starter going forward with his second-half showing, but there are issues for the Motherwell boss to iron out in defence after an alarming first period.

What's next?

All Premiership sides are in action in midweek as Motherwell take on Dundee United on Tuesday (19:45 GMT) and Dundee host St Johnstone the following day (19:45).

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Dundee Dundee Dundee

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Dundee Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 4.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 3.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 4.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 4.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 3.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 3.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10