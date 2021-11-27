Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: 10-man hosts salvage a precious point in injury time

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dunee United celebrate
Dundee United thought the game had been one by Louis Appere's opener

Jack Baldwin rescued a dramatic but crucial point for Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to deny Dundee United in Dingwall.

Louis Appere's strike opened the scoring for Thomas Court's side but Baldwin's tap in dramatically levelled the game in the 94th minute.

The intervention came after Harry Clarke was sent off for the hosts in the closing stages.

County now sit three off Dundee at the foot after their win over Motherwell.

Dundee United missed the chance to climb to within three points of the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20ClarkeBooked at 75mins
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 16IacovittiSubstituted forWatsonat 61'minutes
  • 2Randall
  • 22TillsonSubstituted forSamuelat 73'minutes
  • 4Cancola
  • 7Spittal
  • 6Paton
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 61'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 3Vokins
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Robertson
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 23Hungbo

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22Freeman
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 8PawlettBooked at 66mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 14HotiBooked at 90mins
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forSpörleat 62'minutes
  • 10Clark
  • 27Appéré

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 11Chalmers
  • 16Carson
  • 21Glass
  • 28Smith
  • 30Watson
  • 32Meekison
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 1. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Louis Appéré (Dundee United).

  6. Booking

    Florent Hoti (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joseph Hungbo.

  10. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  12. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florent Hoti (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  19. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Hearts1576225141127
3Celtic138233092126
4Dundee Utd157441514125
5Motherwell156361924-521
6Hibernian135351717018
7St Mirren153751624-816
8Aberdeen144371519-415
9St Johnstone14356914-514
10Livingston133461117-613
11Dundee143471427-1313
12Ross County142481927-810
View full Scottish Premiership table

