Dundee United thought the game had been one by Louis Appere's opener

Jack Baldwin rescued a dramatic but crucial point for Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to deny Dundee United in Dingwall.

Louis Appere's strike opened the scoring for Thomas Court's side but Baldwin's tap in dramatically levelled the game in the 94th minute.

The intervention came after Harry Clarke was sent off for the hosts in the closing stages.

County now sit three off Dundee at the foot after their win over Motherwell.

Dundee United missed the chance to climb to within three points of the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 4.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Clarke Average rating 3.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 4.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 3.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 3.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 3.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 3.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 4.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 4.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 8.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Hoti Average rating 7.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Appéré Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Spörle Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10