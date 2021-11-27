Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.
Jack Baldwin rescued a dramatic but crucial point for Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County to deny Dundee United in Dingwall.
Louis Appere's strike opened the scoring for Thomas Court's side but Baldwin's tap in dramatically levelled the game in the 94th minute.
The intervention came after Harry Clarke was sent off for the hosts in the closing stages.
County now sit three off Dundee at the foot after their win over Motherwell.
Dundee United missed the chance to climb to within three points of the summit of the Scottish Premiership.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.39
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
4.80
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number14Player nameHotiAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
7.76
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
7.29
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20ClarkeBooked at 75mins
- 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
- 16IacovittiSubstituted forWatsonat 61'minutes
- 2Randall
- 22TillsonSubstituted forSamuelat 73'minutes
- 4Cancola
- 7Spittal
- 6Paton
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 61'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 3Vokins
- 10Samuel
- 11Robertson
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 23Hungbo
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 8PawlettBooked at 66mins
- 23Harkes
- 14HotiBooked at 90mins
- 7NiskanenSubstituted forSpörleat 62'minutes
- 10Clark
- 27Appéré
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 11Chalmers
- 16Carson
- 21Glass
- 28Smith
- 30Watson
- 32Meekison
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 1. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Appéré (Dundee United).
Booking
Florent Hoti (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joseph Hungbo.
Booking
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florent Hoti (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Post update
David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).