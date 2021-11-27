Plymouth Argyle v Wigan Athletic

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34
|13
|21
|37
|2
|Wycombe
|19
|11
|4
|4
|30
|21
|9
|37
|3
|Plymouth
|19
|10
|6
|3
|32
|20
|12
|36
|4
|Wigan
|17
|11
|2
|4
|32
|15
|17
|35
|5
|Sheff Wed
|19
|8
|8
|3
|26
|19
|7
|32
|6
|Sunderland
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|22
|6
|32
|7
|Oxford Utd
|17
|9
|4
|4
|29
|18
|11
|31
|8
|MK Dons
|18
|9
|4
|5
|33
|24
|9
|31
|9
|Portsmouth
|19
|8
|5
|6
|25
|22
|3
|29
|10
|Cheltenham
|18
|7
|5
|6
|24
|28
|-4
|26
|11
|Bolton
|19
|7
|4
|8
|27
|27
|0
|25
|12
|Burton
|19
|7
|4
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|25
|13
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|6
|7
|34
|29
|5
|24
|14
|Charlton
|19
|6
|5
|8
|26
|26
|0
|23
|15
|Cambridge
|19
|5
|8
|6
|26
|33
|-7
|23
|16
|Lincoln City
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|23
|-3
|21
|17
|Accrington
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|36
|-14
|21
|18
|Wimbledon
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|28
|-4
|20
|19
|Morecambe
|18
|5
|4
|9
|29
|33
|-4
|19
|20
|Gillingham
|19
|3
|8
|8
|16
|26
|-10
|17
|21
|Shrewsbury
|18
|4
|4
|10
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|22
|Fleetwood
|17
|3
|5
|9
|28
|32
|-4
|14
|23
|Doncaster
|18
|3
|4
|11
|11
|32
|-21
|13
|24
|Crewe
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|-18
|12
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the long term plan to reclaim the urn in Australia
Paul Merson opens up about his gambling addiction and explores why footballers are more prone to it
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.