PrestonPreston North End1FulhamFulham1

Preston 1-1 Fulham: Ched Evans nets second-half equaliser at Deepdale

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments32

Ched Evans' controversial equaliser against Fulham was his second goal in five days
Preston North End came from behind to take a point as they drew at home to Championship leaders Fulham.

Tim Ream's 15th-minute strike, his first goal in almost four years, earned Marco Silva's men a deserved first-half lead.

Jean Michael Seri swung over a dangerous free-kick from the right and Ream arrived at the near post to poke home on the volley.

But North End hit back to dominate the second half, although their 72nd-minute equaliser was a touch controversial as they survived two potential shouts for handball.

Substitute Ched Evans made an undetected run to meet Ben Whiteman's inswinging left-wing corner, his header cannoned into the arm of team-mate Emil Riis, then ended up being helped into the back of the net off Evans' upper arm.

Tim Ream's goal at Deepdale was only his third in 227 games for Fulham - and his first since Boxing Day 2017
It was Evans' second goal in five days after also coming off the bench to equalise in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Having improved towards the of the first half, Preston almost levelled early in the second when Tosin Adarabioyo blocked from close-range after Sean Maguire had flicked on Whiteman's free-kick, awarded for Antonee Robinson's crude challenge on Tom Barkhuizen.

Riis, with a curler, and Ali McCann with a shot narrowly wide, also threatened prior to Evans' equaliser - and home skipper Alan Browne drove an angled effort just over - but a draw was the fairest outcome.

After being held to a second successive draw, Fulham could now be toppled from the head of the Championship if Bournemouth win at home to Coventry City.

They host the Cherries in next Friday's top-of-the-table encounter, while mid-table Preston are in derby action next Saturday against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den BergBooked at 26mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16HughesSubstituted forCunninghamat 90+4'minutes
  • 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forStoreyat 53'minutes
  • 13McCann
  • 4Whiteman
  • 32Earl
  • 8Browne
  • 24MaguireSubstituted forEvansat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 19Riis Jakobsen

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 9Evans
  • 11Johnson
  • 14Storey
  • 18Ledson
  • 28Hudson
  • 31Sinclair

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 48mins
  • 24SeriSubstituted forOnomahat 69'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forKnockaertat 81'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 69'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 11Knockaert
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
9,838

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emil Riis Jakobsen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.

  4. Post update

    Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham replaces Andrew Hughes because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis Jakobsen following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  15. Post update

    Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Anthony Knockaert replaces Fabio Carvalho.

  17. Booking

    Josh Onomah (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Ched Evans (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).

  20. Post update

    Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Le Chat, today at 15:21

    Championship leaders Fulham drop points against Fulham, while the Los Angeles Kings fell to their eighth defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers

    It is disappointing to see so many mistakes on BBC on such a regular basis these days. Spell check is fine but couldn't you please proof read a bit more?

  • Comment posted by easytiger, today at 15:19

    Everyone is Fulham obsessed, even the reporter. Good lad! COYWs

  • Comment posted by Steven Gates, today at 15:15

    “Championship leaders Fulham drop points against Fulham”
    BBC with another great headline

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 15:15

    Fulham Drop points against Fulham ??? Who proof reads for the bbc headlines 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Ragzzz, today at 15:14

    The headline on BBC main page says it all really...Fulham were playing with themselves!

  • Comment posted by Dom and Bozos splendorouss hitshow, today at 15:14

    Love the title on this: Fulham drop points against Fulham. No mention of Preston!! Relegation time for the BBC reporter!

  • Comment posted by barry callaghan, today at 15:14

    if fulham play like that against bournmouth they will have no chance.

    • Reply posted by easytiger, today at 15:20

      easytiger replied:
      We won't. Half the team was so unwell it couldn't play a couple of days ago

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 15:12

    On the home page it says Fulham drop points Fulham. Classic BBC

  • Comment posted by aart, today at 15:12

    I am sorry to say this...but Fulham are a Championship side not a Premier side.

    • Reply posted by easytiger, today at 15:15

      easytiger replied:
      Hence we are in the Championship 😂😂😂 COYWs.

  • Comment posted by easytiger, today at 15:11

    Many players obviously not fully fit after the recent illness. We are going up 🥳🥳

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 14:53

    Preston played well but the equaliser was very contentious!

    • Reply posted by Jacky, today at 15:18

      Jacky replied:
      var would've ruled that out. Hand ball twice!

  • Comment posted by BeardedDragon, today at 14:52

    The reporter on BBC5Live strangely suggested that the Fulham keeper may have been interfered with for the Preston gal. Anybody with decent eyes could see it was a blatant handball by Rees before Evans shouldered it into the net. VAR would definitely have ruled out the goal.

    • Reply posted by easytiger, today at 15:09

      easytiger replied:
      Don't understand the downvotes??

  • Comment posted by Royston Peel, today at 14:51

    If the so called controversial handball was the other way round then it would be OK with the media & it's London biased reporting.
    Fulham are a good side who should be in the promotion mix at the end of the season but they don't need to resort to spitting the dummy out because they think they can just turn up anywhere & get three points.

    • Reply posted by easytiger, today at 15:10

      easytiger replied:
      ??

  • Comment posted by Wordo, today at 14:46

    Fair result. Entertaining game of volleyball.

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 14:43

    Need a cherries win now

    • Reply posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 14:59

      When RED light shows wait here replied:
      Fear not.

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 14:41

    Brilliant preston. Overcame the spoilt overpaid brats

    • Reply posted by polystyrene , today at 14:55

      polystyrene replied:
      Preston players on average national wage then ?

