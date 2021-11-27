Match ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 1.
Preston North End came from behind to take a point as they drew at home to Championship leaders Fulham.
Tim Ream's 15th-minute strike, his first goal in almost four years, earned Marco Silva's men a deserved first-half lead.
Jean Michael Seri swung over a dangerous free-kick from the right and Ream arrived at the near post to poke home on the volley.
But North End hit back to dominate the second half, although their 72nd-minute equaliser was a touch controversial as they survived two potential shouts for handball.
Substitute Ched Evans made an undetected run to meet Ben Whiteman's inswinging left-wing corner, his header cannoned into the arm of team-mate Emil Riis, then ended up being helped into the back of the net off Evans' upper arm.
It was Evans' second goal in five days after also coming off the bench to equalise in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.
Having improved towards the of the first half, Preston almost levelled early in the second when Tosin Adarabioyo blocked from close-range after Sean Maguire had flicked on Whiteman's free-kick, awarded for Antonee Robinson's crude challenge on Tom Barkhuizen.
Riis, with a curler, and Ali McCann with a shot narrowly wide, also threatened prior to Evans' equaliser - and home skipper Alan Browne drove an angled effort just over - but a draw was the fairest outcome.
After being held to a second successive draw, Fulham could now be toppled from the head of the Championship if Bournemouth win at home to Coventry City.
They host the Cherries in next Friday's top-of-the-table encounter, while mid-table Preston are in derby action next Saturday against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den BergBooked at 26mins
- 6Lindsay
- 16HughesSubstituted forCunninghamat 90+4'minutes
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forStoreyat 53'minutes
- 13McCann
- 4Whiteman
- 32Earl
- 8Browne
- 24MaguireSubstituted forEvansat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 19Riis Jakobsen
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 9Evans
- 11Johnson
- 14Storey
- 18Ledson
- 28Hudson
- 31Sinclair
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 4Odoi
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonBooked at 48mins
- 24SeriSubstituted forOnomahat 69'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 6Reed
- 8Wilson
- 28CarvalhoSubstituted forKnockaertat 81'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 69'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 11Knockaert
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 25Onomah
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 9,838
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emil Riis Jakobsen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.
Post update
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham replaces Andrew Hughes because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).
Post update
Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Post update
Hand ball by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis Jakobsen following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
Post update
Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Anthony Knockaert replaces Fabio Carvalho.
Booking
Josh Onomah (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ched Evans (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).
Post update
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
