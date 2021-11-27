Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ched Evans' controversial equaliser against Fulham was his second goal in five days

Preston North End came from behind to take a point as they drew at home to Championship leaders Fulham.

Tim Ream's 15th-minute strike, his first goal in almost four years, earned Marco Silva's men a deserved first-half lead.

Jean Michael Seri swung over a dangerous free-kick from the right and Ream arrived at the near post to poke home on the volley.

But North End hit back to dominate the second half, although their 72nd-minute equaliser was a touch controversial as they survived two potential shouts for handball.

Substitute Ched Evans made an undetected run to meet Ben Whiteman's inswinging left-wing corner, his header cannoned into the arm of team-mate Emil Riis, then ended up being helped into the back of the net off Evans' upper arm.

Tim Ream's goal at Deepdale was only his third in 227 games for Fulham - and his first since Boxing Day 2017

It was Evans' second goal in five days after also coming off the bench to equalise in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Having improved towards the of the first half, Preston almost levelled early in the second when Tosin Adarabioyo blocked from close-range after Sean Maguire had flicked on Whiteman's free-kick, awarded for Antonee Robinson's crude challenge on Tom Barkhuizen.

Riis, with a curler, and Ali McCann with a shot narrowly wide, also threatened prior to Evans' equaliser - and home skipper Alan Browne drove an angled effort just over - but a draw was the fairest outcome.

After being held to a second successive draw, Fulham could now be toppled from the head of the Championship if Bournemouth win at home to Coventry City.

They host the Cherries in next Friday's top-of-the-table encounter, while mid-table Preston are in derby action next Saturday against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.