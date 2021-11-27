Championship
SwanseaSwansea City2ReadingReading3

Swansea City 2-3 Reading: Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater strike as Royals shock Swans

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Andy Carroll performs a rowing celebration after scoring his first goal in almost 11 months

Former England internationals Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater claimed their first Reading goals as Veljko Paunovic's side won a thriller at Swansea City.

Jamie Paterson put Swansea ahead only for Tom Dele-Bashiru to level within a minute.

Carroll scored just his third goal in four seasons before Ryan Manning's fine finish made it 2-2.

But Reading responded 70 seconds later as Drinkwater swept in the winner.

The Royals became only the second visiting team to win at Swansea this season as Russell Martin's side lost on their own ground for the first time in eight matches.

It was a second successive away victory for Reading - and a first anywhere against Swansea in 17 attempts.

They stay 21st but move four points clear of the drop zone, while Swansea remain ninth.

An undulating afternoon began in ideal fashion for Swansea, as Reading's rearguard parted and Korey Smith accepted the invitation to steer a pass through to Paterson.

He rounded goalkeeper Luke Southwood and rolled home his eighth goal of the season, with Andy Yiadom unable to save Reading despite getting a touch on the line.

Yet Swansea had barely finished celebrating when their defence was opened up all too easily, John Swift feeding Dele-Bashiru to cut inside onto his right foot before flashing home from point-blank range.

Joel Piroe threatened for the hosts, pulling one shot narrowly wide before tapping home from Ethan Laird's cross only for the offside flag to go up.

Reading completed their first-half turnaround when Carroll broke the offside trap to latch on to Drinkwater's ball over the top.

The former Liverpool striker's first touch was superb, though Swansea might still have recovered before his shot deflected into the bottom corner off Rhys Williams to give Carroll just his third goal in the last four seasons.

Swansea rallied at the start of the second half, pulling level when Tom Holmes' clearing header dropped to Manning and he produced a memorable first goal for the club, volleying beyond Southwood with his weaker right foot.

Jamie Paterson celebrates his eighth goal of the season - but Swansea failed to build on their third-minute opener

Yet remarkably, Martin's men conceded almost immediately after scoring for the second time in the match as Reading broke in numbers and the home defence could not cope.

Dele-Bashiru was unfortunate not to get his second as he drove forward and saw his shot cannon back off the post, but Drinkwater was on hand to sweep in his first goal in four years on the rebound.

Swansea took control and very nearly levelled, with Matt Grimes' drive forcing Southwood into a sprawling save before the Reading keeper denied Olivier Ntcham when he looked certain to score.

Piroe and Kyle Naughton also went close before Reading could celebrate a rousing victory.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

"Fair play to Reading, they've got some really good players and experience, but we've gifted them three goals. It feels like we've beaten ourselves. We were nowhere where we need to be in the first 45 minutes and we've paid the price for it.

"When you play with a lack of intensity, a lack of energy, a lack of willingness to run a little bit, it can really hurt you. This group's brilliant. I told them, we love them, we love working with them and we love what they are producing on the pitch.

"But we need to make sure we learn from this and it doesn't repeat itself because it's really hurt us. We have wasted a big opportunity to make it a really great week and to really impact the league.

"I can't sugar-coat it. I thought some of the stuff was great at times but it means nothing when you concede goals."

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic:

"We gave a statement today that we are never going to give up. We are going to fight.

"A very difficult match against a very good side. Swansea are capable of keeping the ball and creating opportunities in the final third.

"Their consistency made the game more difficult. We are a team who like to have the ball and today the ball was taken away from us, but we were ready for that.

"We had a plan and it worked for us. The attitude was perfect. The team performance brought us this great result at an important moment for us, not only this season but in the club's history."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 2BennettSubstituted forCullenat 82'minutes
  • 26Naughton
  • 46R Williams
  • 27LairdBooked at 83mins
  • 8Grimes
  • 10Ntcham
  • 3Manning
  • 7SmithSubstituted forDownesat 63'minutes
  • 12Paterson
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Benda
  • 4Downes
  • 16Cooper
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 24Bidwell
  • 28Walsh

Reading

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 24Dann
  • 21Baba
  • 28Laurent
  • 7HalilovicSubstituted forAzeezat 66'minutes
  • 15DrinkwaterBooked at 74mins
  • 10SwiftBooked at 86mins
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 9CarrollSubstituted forPuscasat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 16Tetek
  • 30Azeez
  • 32Camara
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 47Puscas
  • 48Ashcroft
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
16,980

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamReading
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 2, Reading 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 2, Reading 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Reading. George Puscas tries a through ball, but Femi Azeez is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading).

  6. Booking

    George Puscas (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by George Puscas (Reading).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Reading) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Flynn Downes.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

  12. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhys Williams.

  14. Booking

    John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John Swift (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Baba Rahman.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ben Hamer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 18:31

    Playoffs for past two seasons, then what do the Swans do.......headhunt a manager who's side finished 13th in League 1. Couldn't make it up could you ...

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 18:29

    When do reading get a further points deduction?

  • Comment posted by JONBOY, today at 18:20

    Swans - Have you tied Grimes down to a new deal yet and Reading.. Cash in on Swift or keep hold?

  • Comment posted by chungus, today at 18:18

    Nice to see yet again gallantry in defeat . Not. RM we salute you lol

  • Comment posted by djhfox, today at 18:08

    Pleased Drinkwater scored, hope the future is much brighter young man.

    • Reply posted by Dariell, today at 18:11

      Dariell replied:
      Lol, he's 31.

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 18:06

    Just not good enough Swans conceding 3 at home to a team (no offence ) not exactly pulling up trees this season

  • Comment posted by Bullster, today at 17:58

    Can I just say so pleased for Andy Carroll, pleased to see him score and playing again. I’ve met him a couple of times and he signed autograph for my nephew at a football tournament a few years ago. He’s a good lad and really down to earth type. Good luck and all the best Andy.

  • Comment posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 17:54

    Andy 'Sicknote' Carroll has probably hurt his toe or strained his groin after putting in all that effort

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 17:44

    The ugly ducklings fail again

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 17:36

    Drinkwater and Carroll both score - crikey Swansea you must be bad !!!

  • Comment posted by chungus, today at 17:29

    Russball…..soon offers will come for piroe and you will sell as plan. Natch am will soon lose interest as well like every other club he’s been at..lovely

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 17:24

    Every time Carroll plays against the Swans he seems to score.

  • Comment posted by geordie nation, today at 17:21

    Well played Andy Carroll .

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:18

    Carroll back to the Toon in January...

    • Reply posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 17:21

      RossisHattrick1982 replied:
      Newcastle might need him if they can’t sign Messi!

  • Comment posted by Abertawe, today at 17:18

    From peak Russball in the week, to today's defending - at times more reminiscent of the Bob Bradley era. The Berkshire overspenders defended solidly for the most part, escaped a couple of red cards, and had two 35 million pound players on the scoresheet. The Swans looked flat - can Russball be sustained across a season? Only time will tell.

    • Reply posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 17:22

      RossisHattrick1982 replied:
      Got a chip on both shoulders🤔

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 17:10

    UUURRRZZZZ!

  • Comment posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 17:09

    Great result for Reading after that very harsh 6-point deduction! But disappointing that Cardiff & Hull should both win today too..

    Swansea would’ve probably expected to win this game easily but notice that Reading have more well known players in their squad than Swansea do.

    But what both Swansea & Reading have in common is that neither team is likely to be challenging for promotion this season.

    • Reply posted by chungus, today at 17:14

      chungus replied:
      Reading might , Swansea won’t

  • Comment posted by Jonlaf, today at 17:07

    Great win. People calling for Pauno out can be quiet again. Lots of spirit. Cmon you royals.

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 17:06

    Talk about poohousery.

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 16:59

    Saw the headline and thought the blind weather forecaster had scored

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham20134349163343
2Bournemouth20126236162042
3West Brom2097427161134
4Blackburn209653427733
5Coventry209652723433
6QPR199553124732
7Stoke209472421331
8Huddersfield208482323028
9Swansea207672526-127
10Millwall206952021-127
11Blackpool207672022-227
12Middlesbrough207582323026
13Birmingham207581921-226
14Luton206772726125
15Nottm Forest206772423125
16Preston206772226-425
17Sheff Utd196582326-323
18Bristol City196582128-723
19Hull2063111623-721
20Cardiff2063112134-1321
21Reading2082102632-620
22Peterborough2044121738-2116
23Barnsley2026121331-1812
24Derby1941051618-21
View full Championship table

