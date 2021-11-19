German Bundesliga
AugsburgFC Augsburg2Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

FC Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders beaten by hosts

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andre Hahn
Andre Hahn's goal put Augsburg 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich fell to a shock defeat against struggling Augsburg.

Augsburg, who moved out of the relegation play-off position with the 2-1 win, took the three points despite Bayern dominating the game.

Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put the hosts ahead, before Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit before half-time.

The result brought an end to Bayern's four-game winning run in the league.

"It was not an undeserved win for Augsburg," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "I am disappointed and for the first time as Bayern coach really frustrated.

"We did not use the large spaces we had in the first half. We made mistakes with possession. We had a numerical advantage in midfield but did not use it. We did not go over the wings when we also could."

Thomas Muller made his 600th appearance for Bayern in the match but they were missing three players through Covid-19 quarantine, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Line-ups

Augsburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 4Oxford
  • 22Borduchi
  • 20CaligiuriSubstituted forFrambergerat 58'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 10Maier
  • 30DorschSubstituted forMorávekat 74'minutes
  • 3PedersenSubstituted forGruezoat 74'minutes
  • 21ZeqiriSubstituted forCórdovaat 82'minutes
  • 28HahnBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJensenat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Gruezo
  • 9Córdova
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 14Morávek
  • 24Jensen
  • 26Winther
  • 29Günther
  • 32Framberger
  • 40Koubek

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forNianzouat 87'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezBooked at 45mins
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forMusialaat 52'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 52'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 69'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Cuisance
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
26,000

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Benjamin Pavard.

  9. Post update

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg).

  12. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces André Hahn.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Andi Zeqiri.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1291241132828
2B Dortmund1180328171124
3Freiburg11641189922
4Wolfsburg116141212019
5RB Leipzig1153323111218
6B Leverkusen115332417718
7Mainz115241511417
8Union Berlin114521717017
9B Mgladbach114341314-115
10Hoffenheim114251917214
11Köln113531720-314
12VfL Bochum114161018-813
13Hertha Berlin114161224-1213
14Frankfurt112631216-412
15Augsburg123361121-1012
16Stuttgart112451520-510
17Arminia Bielefeld11155716-98
18Fürth110110829-211
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport