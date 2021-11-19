Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich fell to a shock defeat against struggling Augsburg.
Augsburg, who moved out of the relegation play-off position with the 2-1 win, took the three points despite Bayern dominating the game.
Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put the hosts ahead, before Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit before half-time.
The result brought an end to Bayern's four-game winning run in the league.
"It was not an undeserved win for Augsburg," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "I am disappointed and for the first time as Bayern coach really frustrated.
"We did not use the large spaces we had in the first half. We made mistakes with possession. We had a numerical advantage in midfield but did not use it. We did not go over the wings when we also could."
Thomas Muller made his 600th appearance for Bayern in the match but they were missing three players through Covid-19 quarantine, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
Line-ups
Augsburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 4Oxford
- 22Borduchi
- 20CaligiuriSubstituted forFrambergerat 58'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 10Maier
- 30DorschSubstituted forMorávekat 74'minutes
- 3PedersenSubstituted forGruezoat 74'minutes
- 21ZeqiriSubstituted forCórdovaat 82'minutes
- 28HahnBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJensenat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Gruezo
- 9Córdova
- 11Gregoritsch
- 14Morávek
- 24Jensen
- 26Winther
- 29Günther
- 32Framberger
- 40Koubek
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forNianzouat 87'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezBooked at 45mins
- 7Gnabry
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forMusialaat 52'minutes
- 8Goretzka
- 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 52'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 69'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Cuisance
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 26,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Dangerous play by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Foul by Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces André Hahn.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Andi Zeqiri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.