Andre Hahn's goal put Augsburg 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich fell to a shock defeat against struggling Augsburg.

Augsburg, who moved out of the relegation play-off position with the 2-1 win, took the three points despite Bayern dominating the game.

Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put the hosts ahead, before Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit before half-time.

The result brought an end to Bayern's four-game winning run in the league.

"It was not an undeserved win for Augsburg," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "I am disappointed and for the first time as Bayern coach really frustrated.

"We did not use the large spaces we had in the first half. We made mistakes with possession. We had a numerical advantage in midfield but did not use it. We did not go over the wings when we also could."

Thomas Muller made his 600th appearance for Bayern in the match but they were missing three players through Covid-19 quarantine, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich.