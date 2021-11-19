Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Carrie Jones has won five senior capos for Wales since making her debut in 2019

Wales international Carrie Jones has signed her her first professional contract with Women's Super League club Manchester United.

The midfielder, who had been part of United's Under-21s WSL Academy side before stepping up to the first-team last season, has signed a deal until 2023 with the option of a further year.

Jones, 18, has made eight appearances in all competitions for United

"I'm so pleased to sign my first professional contract," Jones said.

"It's something I've dreamt of since a young age, and to sign it with a club like Manchester United really tops it off."