Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Austin with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson

Teenage defender Ryan Austin has signed a one-year contract extension with Wrexham.

Austin, 19, a product of the National League club's academy, signed his first professional deal last season but a bad knee injury curtailed his campaign.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to be able to prove myself when I get fit," Austin said.

"I'm pleased to sign. It feels good. I'm enjoying being part of the senior group."