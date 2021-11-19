Ryan Austin: Defender signs Wrexham contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Teenage defender Ryan Austin has signed a one-year contract extension with Wrexham.
Austin, 19, a product of the National League club's academy, signed his first professional deal last season but a bad knee injury curtailed his campaign.
"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to be able to prove myself when I get fit," Austin said.
"I'm pleased to sign. It feels good. I'm enjoying being part of the senior group."