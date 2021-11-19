Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie Glackin rifles home the opener for Coleraine against Larne

Coleraine leapfrogged Larne into second place in the Premiership thanks to a 3-1 victory at the Showgrounds.

Jamie Glackin drilled in the opener for the hosts midway through the first half before Ben Doherty's classy flicked finish brought Larne level.

Conor McKendry's deflected striker restored Coleraine's lead just before the break and Lyndon Kane added the third from a second-half penalty.

The win moves Oran Kearney's side four points behind leaders Cliftonville.

