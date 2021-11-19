Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Josh Martin was one of two MK Dons players sent off against Stevenage, who won 2-1 to reach round two

MK Dons have won an appeal against wing-back Josh Martin's sending off in their FA Cup defeat by Stevenage.

The 20-year-old was shown a red card by referee Alan Young in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

But an independent regulatory panel upheld the club's claim of wrongful dismissal and Martin will not have to serve a three-match ban.

He will therefore be available for selection for Saturday's home League One game against Cambridge United.