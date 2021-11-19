St Johnstone stunned Hibs 3-0 in last season's semi-final before beating Livingston to lift the trophy

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon does not have to look far for inspiration - it's right there in front of him every day he comes to work and sees the club's trophy double on display.

Having won both the the Scottish and League Cup last season, Callum Davidson's men defend the latter in Saturday's semi-final against Celtic.

And Craig is optimistic they can again thrive as underdogs at Hampden.

"I don't want to see the trophies go any time soon," he said.

"I see them every time I come into training, they are just sitting in the reception.

"We will be trying our hardest to keep them in that trophy cabinet for a long time. So hopefully we can get to another final and then hopefully retain it.

'We were at Hampden four times last season and we didn't lose, so that gives us great confidence going into this weekend. As underdogs, we get written off, but that gives us even more motive to prove people wrong."

Leading the team out at Hampden will be an "incredible honour" for lifelong St Johnstone fan Craig, who was appointed skipper following Jason Kerr's summer departure to Wigan Athletic.

It is also a proud - and tension filled - occasion for grandfather Brian, who used to take him to games when he was a boy, and the Gordon family.

"He is incredibly proud and will be watching there, I think my family get more nervous and anxious than I do, especially going off last year's semi-finals and finals," added the 34-year-old midfielder.

"It will be a massive moment for me. It's something you can only dream of growing up as a kid, to lead your team out at Hampden."