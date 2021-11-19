Celtic and Rangers fined by Uefa for fan offences at Europa League games
Celtic have been fined £12,600 and Rangers £4400 by European governing body Uefa for actions by fans during recent Europa League group-stage ties.
Uefa says Celtic's penalty resulted from a "provocative offensive message" displayed during their game at home to Ferencvaros on 19 October.
Rangers were found guilty of "lighting and throwing of an object" during their 4 November tie away to Brondby.
Uefa "closed proceedings" on a charge of crowd disturbances.
However, its control, ethics and disciplinary body has fined the Glasgow club's Danish hosts £36,100, almost a third of which was the result of trouble among fans.
Brondby were also found guilty of having insufficient limitation of spectator movement, throwing of objects, blocking of public passageways, lighting of fireworks and for transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature.