Walter Smith: Football greats remember Rangers legend at memorial service

Football stars from around the UK have attended a public memorial service in honour of former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith.

Smith, who won 10 Scottish league titles in two spells as Rangers boss, died aged 73 on 26 October.

A private family funeral on 3 November has been followed by the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Former Scotland managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Gordon Strachan were among those attending.

Smith was on Ferguson's coaching teams for a spell at both Manchester United and Scotland.

Former Rangers players from Smith's two spells in charge at Ibrox who were attending the service included Ally McCoist, Derek McInnes, Andy Goram, Charlie Miller, Kris Boyd, Trevor Steven, Nigel Spackman, Richard Gough, Sasa Papac, Stuart McCall, Nikica Jelavic, Kenny Miller, Gordon Durie, Lee McCulloch, Neil Alexander, Kevin Thomson, Steven Pressley, Charlie Adam, Andy Gray and Mark Hateley.

The current Rangers first-team squad were also present, while coaching colleagues also included Archie Knox, Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall.

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

A party representing Celtic included former managers Davie Hay and Neil Lennon alongside former captain Roy Aitken and present and recent chief executives Michael Nicholson and Peter Lawwell also attended.

A contingent from Dundee United, where Smith spent most of his playing days and began his coaching career, included Paul Hegarty, Maurice Malpas and Hamish McAlpine, while former United and Rangers striker Davie Dodds was also present.

Other football personalities included former Chelsea players Mark Hughes and Frank Lampard, former Leeds and Scotland player Eddie Gray, former Everton and Scotland left-back Gary Naysmith, and Brechin City manager Dick Campbell, Smith's long-term friend.

Former Scotland managers Craig Brown and Craig Levein were there as well as Scottish Football Association representatives Rod Petrie, Mike Mulraney, Ian Maxwell and Dr John MacLean.

Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan represented the Scottish Professional Football League.

Current managers from the league included Robbie Neilson of Hearts and Motherwell's Graham Alexander, both of whom played under Smith for Scotland.

Ally McCoist was player and assistant under Smith while David Weir also played under him

Paul Hegerty (centre) Hamish McAlpine (right) played with Smith for Dundee United

Former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell was among the delegation from Rangers' city rivals

Charlie Millar, Derek McInnes and Andy Goram were also among ex-Rangers players in attendance