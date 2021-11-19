Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield and Coleraine were set to meet in the semi-final at Windsor Park on Tuesday

The Unite the Union Champions Cup has been postponed until 2022 with organisers citing rising Covid-19 cases across the island of Ireland.

The northern semi-final of the all-island competition between Linfield and Coleraine was due to be held on Tuesday.

League of Ireland holders Shamrock Rovers were to face St Patrick's Athletic on 1 December.

The final was set for Saturday 4 December at the Aviva Stadium.

"Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases both North and South, we in conjunction with the FAI and IFA have taken the decision to postpone the Unite the Union Champions Cup until 2022," said Unite's deputy regional secretary Davy Thompson.

"While this was a decision we hoped we would not have to take, we believe it is the responsible approach given the current pressures on our health services."

Rescheduled dates for next year are yet to be decided.