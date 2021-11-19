Ndombele has struggled under previous Spurs managers Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has challenged midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to put his talent "into the team" and not just play for himself.

The France international, 24, is Spurs' record signing but has failed to consistently perform since joining from Lyon for £53.8m in 2019.

Ndombele could start against Leeds on Sunday with Oliver Skipp suspended.

"I have seen that many managers struggle about this situation, about the position," said Conte.

"Tanguy has the quality. At the same time he has to understand that there is a team and he has to play into the team. I think it means that it is important to keep order and to do what the position asks you to do.

"For sure with Tanguy we are working. We are working very hard. He has to work much more than the others, because he has talent but he has to put this talent into the team for the best of the team, not for the single player.

"In my football, I have an idea and in this idea there are tasks for the players. Every single player has to know what he has to do. Otherwise, if every player just goes and runs around the pitch, I think it will be a mess."