Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and forward Kyra Carusa have been named in a 25-strong squad for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

Both players are available again after injuries for the Group A matches at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday 25 November and Tuesday 30 November.

Manager Vera Pauw recalls Ellen Molloy following impressive displays for the Republic Women's Under-19 side.

Her first call-up came in August 2020.

The 17-year-old Wexford Youths star is among a quartet of players to be given a pre-FAI Cup final boost by being named in the Republic squad for the double-header.

Molloy, her Wexford Youths team-mate Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne pair Ciara Grant and Saoirse Noonan will all link up with the panel after Sunday's FAI Women's Cup final.

Molloy has been nominated for the Women's National League Young Player of the Year award.

A third goalkeeper will be added once international clearance comes through from Fifa.

Republic of Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).