Wayne Hatswell won one game and drew three during an unbeaten spell as caretaker manager this season

Newport County assistant manager Wayne Hatswell has signed a contract extension until 2024.

Hatswell, 46, played for the club as a defender and is in his second spell as a coach.

Earlier this season he took caretaker charge for four games following the departure of previous manager Mike Flynn.

"I'm delighted that Wayne has signed extended terms which fall in line with mine," said new boss James Rowberry.

"He has been vital in helping me settle in at the football club.

"He has played a key role at the club and I am in a fortunate position to inherit a club that is built on solid foundations that he helped create."