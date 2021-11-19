Leicester are without influential goalkeeper Kirstie Levell (right) this weekend

Everton are searching for their first Women's Super League victory under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur, who has been busy in the kitchen - and the theatre - trying to find success.

Discussing the quality he has at his disposal within the Everton squad ahead of Sunday's away clash with Leicester City (14:00 GMT), Frenchman Vasseur said he has to find the right "recipe" to achieve victories.

"You can imagine I am in my kitchen and there are a lot of ingredients in front of me on the table. Every weekend we need to find the best recipe," said Vasseur.

"At this moment I am happy with this recipe. I don't need to go buy more ingredients. Now I need to cook with these ingredients to find the best way so it is delicious!"

Vasseur watched a theatre show for the first time in Liverpool this week, as he continues to familiarise himself with the city's diverse culture.

And he admitted: "I'll let you into a secret, I went to see the musical Grease.

"The main show was not on the stage though but in the audience around me. I looked behind me and there was a lot of passion, lots of singing and lots of noise.

"It was incredible when you're French, to see this. It is really interesting. It was a great atmosphere."

Sunday's opponents Leicester are also seeking another much-needed win, a few days after picking up their first victory of the season over Championship side Durham in the WSL Cup.

"It felt like a little relief to be honest," said Leicester manager Jonathan Morgan, who hopes the win over Durham will boost the confidence in his squad.

"We looked good and played some good football. The most pleasing part was to see how far we have come from the Championship.

"It was a reminder for the girls that we are a WSL side. It was just good to get a win to our name."

However, Leicester have been dealt a blow as in-form goalkeeper Kirstie Levell has been ruled out for between 12-14 weeks with a knee injury which will require surgery.

"We just can't seem to get it right on the injury-front at the minute," added Morgan.

"It's not even been through training, it's just been freak incidents in games. You can't do anything about that. It is what it is."

'Villa can't underestimate City'

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday

In Saturday's early kick-off (11:30 GMT), Aston Villa are hoping to take advantage of an out-of-form Manchester City side following their defeat to rivals Manchester United in the WSL Cup.

But Villa manager Carla Ward has stressed they must not underestimate City.

"I know they are obviously in a tricky position at the minute but they are a quality side with a quality manager and world-class players," said Ward.

"There is talk, of course, around the fact they have been losing games but they have averaged 68% possession this season which is one of the highest in the league.

"You have to go in with the same game plan as you would against a top three side. You have to respect they still have a lot of quality.

"Yes, confidence will be low because they are still in a period but I think at some point they will pick up."

'We feel in a different place'

Brighton are hoping to overturn their poor record against Reading, who they have not beaten in any of their five previous meetings.

"Reading score more goals than we do, it's as simple as that," said Brighton boss Hope Powell.

"When we met last season it was more of an even contest. We lost 3-2 but I felt we were getting close to them.

"We're not underestimating their quality. It will be tough, but we feel in a different place and we're ready to give them a good go."

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner said her players felt "proud" after hammering Watford 11-0 on Wednesday - and she would love it they could carry that impressive form into Sunday's game against West Ham.

"It will be a different test this weekend," said Skinner. "You have to control the moments where it's in the balance and that will probably be the key part."

Meanwhile, United are hoping to close in on third place but have a tough test against league leaders Arsenal, while title challengers Chelsea are at home to Birmingham City, just days after the Blues sacked manager Scott Booth.