Janoi Donacien: Ipswich Town full-back extends contract until 2023
Last updated on .From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town full-back Janoi Donacien has agreed a contract extension to run until the summer of 2023.
The 28-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has made 16 appearances so far this season.
Donacien joined Ipswich from Accrington in January 2019 for a fee reported to be £750,000 following a loan spell.
"We've been speaking about it for a couple of weeks. I've been enjoying my football here and I want that to continue," he told the club website.