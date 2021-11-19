Janoi Donacien: Ipswich Town full-back extends contract until 2023

Janoi Donacien had a loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the second half of last season

Ipswich Town full-back Janoi Donacien has agreed a contract extension to run until the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has made 16 appearances so far this season.

Donacien joined Ipswich from Accrington in January 2019 for a fee reported to be £750,000external-link following a loan spell.

"We've been speaking about it for a couple of weeks. I've been enjoying my football here and I want that to continue," he told the club website.external-link

