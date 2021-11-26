Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Captain Ross Docherty was the hero for Partick Thistle as his fine effort saw off Dunfermline Athletic in their Scottish Cup third-round tie.
The Firhill skipper arced a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box with less than 10 minutes to play to seal progression.
John Hughes had won his opening match as Dunfermline manager but his side could not make it two from two.
The draw for the fourth round is on Monday night.
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2McKenna
- 4Akinola
- 5Holt
- 3Hendrie
- 6TurnerSubstituted forGordonat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10DochertyBooked at 86mins
- 8Bannigan
- 7Tiffoney
- 11SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
- 9RuddenSubstituted forMacIverat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 12MacIver
- 13Stone
- 14Gordon
- 15Stanway
- 16Stevenson
- 17Murray
- 18Hastie
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 33Connolly
- 13Gaspuitis
- 3Edwards
- 17DorransBooked at 90mins
- 6MacDonald
- 11DowBooked at 57mins
- 26ToddSubstituted forTodorovat 69'minutes
- 23ThomasSubstituted forO'Haraat 84'minutes
- 14McCann
- 5Graham
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
- 15Wilson
- 16Pybus
- 18Allan
- 28Cole
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 2,198
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Graham Dorrans (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dom Thomas.
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Kyle MacDonald (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mark Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Cammy Smith.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).