Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty rattled in the winner in the 82nd minute

Captain Ross Docherty was the hero for Partick Thistle as his fine effort saw off Dunfermline Athletic in their Scottish Cup third-round tie.

The Firhill skipper arced a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box with less than 10 minutes to play to seal progression.

John Hughes had won his opening match as Dunfermline manager but his side could not make it two from two.

The draw for the fourth round is on Monday night.