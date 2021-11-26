Colchester United v Newport County

ColchesterColchester United19:45NewportNewport County
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|17
|11
|4
|2
|32
|14
|18
|37
|2
|Exeter
|18
|8
|8
|2
|30
|20
|10
|32
|3
|Swindon
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|17
|10
|32
|4
|Northampton
|18
|9
|4
|5
|24
|15
|9
|31
|5
|Port Vale
|18
|8
|5
|5
|30
|20
|10
|29
|6
|Harrogate
|18
|8
|5
|5
|32
|23
|9
|29
|7
|Sutton United
|18
|9
|2
|7
|27
|22
|5
|29
|8
|Leyton Orient
|18
|6
|10
|2
|32
|16
|16
|28
|9
|Newport
|18
|7
|6
|5
|29
|22
|7
|27
|10
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|15
|14
|1
|26
|11
|Walsall
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|22
|-1
|24
|12
|Bradford
|18
|5
|8
|5
|24
|22
|2
|23
|13
|Rochdale
|18
|5
|8
|5
|23
|23
|0
|23
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|27
|-5
|23
|15
|Hartlepool
|18
|7
|2
|9
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|16
|Salford
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|19
|1
|21
|17
|Crawley
|17
|6
|3
|8
|19
|26
|-7
|21
|18
|Mansfield
|18
|5
|5
|8
|19
|24
|-5
|20
|19
|Colchester
|17
|5
|5
|7
|15
|21
|-6
|20
|20
|Barrow
|18
|4
|7
|7
|20
|23
|-3
|19
|21
|Stevenage
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|30
|-15
|18
|22
|Oldham
|18
|4
|3
|11
|16
|28
|-12
|15
|23
|Carlisle
|18
|2
|7
|9
|12
|28
|-16
|13
|24
|Scunthorpe
|18
|2
|7
|9
|14
|34
|-20
|13
