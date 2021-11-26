Last updated on .From the section Championship

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt's early curler was one of their few openings against Forest

Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by Steve Cooper's improving Nottingham Forest.

After having Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby sent off for two bookable offences in the 70th minute, Albion did well to see out the game as Forest chased a winner against 10 men.

Forest, who have now lost just once in 13 games, had to be the more content of the two teams after a fifth draw in six.

But third-placed Albion, who had a chance to win it in stoppage time when substitute Jordan Hugill blazed over, were booed off by some fans after a second successive goalless draw.

Valerien Ismael's side have now netted just two goals in six games - and top scorer Karlan Grant was substituted after a fourth successive blank.

The Baggies have also only picked up three points from their past four matches and are seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth having played a game more.

Albion were the greater threat before the break but wasted their best chances.

Jayson Molumby's second booking in nine minutes earned him an early shower

Alex Mowatt curled an early effort wide, before Grady Diangana cut in and fired a low left-foot shot, which was parried by Forest keeper Brice Samba and cleared. And Darnell Furlong should have done better when he ballooned a left-foot shot over.

Mowatt looked to have threaded in Callum Robinson after the break only for the Republic of Ireland international to see his effort blocked.

But Forest were always looking as if they had the chance to menace the hosts on the counter attack - especially once Joe Lolley came off the bench.

It was his through ball that saw home keeper Sam Johnstone truly tested for the first time as he made a superb finger-tip save from Brennan Johnson's strike which deflected off Matt Clarke's outstretched leg.

And it was Lolley who was brought down by Molumby, whose second yellow card in nine minutes earned the Albion midfielder his marching orders.

It then seemed Forest could go on and win the game as they began to push further forward yet it was Albion who went closest to snatching it through Hugill's rash shot.