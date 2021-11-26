Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest: 10-man Baggies hold on for draw

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt went close against Forest with an early curler
Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by Steve Cooper's improving Nottingham Forest.

After having Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby sent off for two bookable offences in the 70th minute, Albion did well to see out the game as Forest chased a winner against 10 men.

Forest, who have now lost just once in 13 games, had to be the more content of the two teams after a fifth draw in six.

But third-placed Albion, who had a chance to win it in stoppage time when substitute Jordan Hugill blazed over, were booed off by some fans after a second successive goalless draw.

Valerien Ismael's side have now netted just two goals in six games - and top scorer Karlan Grant was substituted after a fourth successive blank.

The Baggies have also only picked up three points from their past four matches and are seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth having played a game more.

Albion were the greater threat before the break but wasted their best chances.

Jayson Molumby's second booking in nine minutes earned him an early shower
Alex Mowatt curled an early effort wide, before Grady Diangana cut in and fired a low left-foot shot, which was parried by Forest keeper Brice Samba and cleared. And Darnell Furlong should have done better when he ballooned a left-foot shot over.

Mowatt looked to have threaded in Callum Robinson after the break only for the Republic of Ireland international to see his effort blocked.

But Forest were always looking as if they had the chance to menace the hosts on the counter attack - especially once Joe Lolley came off the bench.

It was his through ball that saw home keeper Sam Johnstone truly tested for the first time as he made a superb finger-tip save from Brennan Johnson's strike which deflected off Matt Clarke's outstretched leg.

And it was Lolley who was brought down by Molumby, whose second yellow card in nine minutes earned the Albion midfielder his marching orders.

It then seemed Forest could go on and win the game as they began to push further forward yet it was Albion who went closest to snatching it through Hugill's rash shot.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16ClarkeBooked at 10mins
  • 2Furlong
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 70mins
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forPhillipsat 60'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forHugillat 79'minutes
  • 7RobinsonSubstituted forReachat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 10Phillips
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 41Fellows

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Samba
  • 4WorrallBooked at 22mins
  • 3FigueiredoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forMightenat 72'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 13Bong
  • 20Johnson
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 66'minutes
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 21Ojeda
  • 23Lolley
  • 25Dräger
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Clarke following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McKenna.

  7. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mighten.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jordan Hugill replaces Karlan Grant.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

