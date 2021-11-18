Premier League & NBC agree new £2bn deal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

NBC has broadcast the Premier League in the US for the last nine seasons

The Premier League has announced a new £2bn deal with American broadcaster NBC Universal to show live games for the next six years.

The deal dwarfs the £740m NBC agreed in 2015 for six years.

The new US agreement covers all Premier League matches in seasons 2022-23 to 2027-28.

"It's an exciting time for football in the US," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the league in the United States through its fantastic coverage and promotion."

In May this year the Premier League agreed to roll over its existing £4.7bn television deal with domestic broadcasters Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport for the next three years.