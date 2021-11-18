Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Scotland striker Scott Booth was appointed Birmingham boss in June

Birmingham City have sacked manager Scott Booth after five months in charge.

The Blues, who replaced former boss Carla Ward with Booth after she resigned, are currently second from bottom in the Women's Super League.

They have lost six of their opening seven WSL games and only Leicester City are below them.

Last season, Birmingham players complained about a lack of player care, poor facilities and investment.

BBC Sport understands the club have failed to progress off the field this season despite those complaints.

Former Scotland striker Booth signed a three-year contract with Birmingham in June after leaving Glasgow City, a club he led to six SWPL 1 titles and two Scottish Cups in six years.

What has gone wrong at Birmingham?

Scott Booth was in conversation with former Birmingham boss Carla Ward - now the Aston Villa manager - last weekend before the second city derby

It is understood Booth was called into a meeting with board representatives on Thursday and it was a surprise to him that he was sacked.

The club are said to have been disappointed with Birmingham's form this season, in particular recent defeats against rivals Aston Villa and West Ham.

However, Birmingham are still operating with the lowest player budget in the WSL.

Players have also continued to raise concerns through a leadership group over a lack of progression on the issues brought to the club's attention last season.

It is understood Booth has faced challenges on improving changing room facilities, which are often shared with youth teams, as well as arranging dining areas for the players and being restricted on the use of gyms.

He was also unable to sign foreign players in the summer transfer window because of the club failing to pay a fee which enabled working visas through sponsors.

It is believed Booth had several foreign targets lined up but was notified four days before the end of the window that they were unable to join the club.

Birmingham City declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport.