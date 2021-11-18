Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Scotland striker Scott Booth was appointed Birmingham boss in June

Birmingham City have sacked manager Scott Booth after five months in charge.

The Blues, who replaced former boss Carla Ward with Booth after she resigned, are currently second from bottom in the Women's Super League.

They have lost six of their opening seven WSL games and only Leicester City are below them.

Last season, Birmingham players complained about a lack of player care, poor facilities and investment.

BBC Sport understands the club have failed to progress off the field this season despite those complaints.

Former Scotland striker Booth signed a three-year contract with Birmingham in June after leaving Glasgow City, a club he led to six SWPL 1 titles and two Scottish Cups in six years.