Exeter won 3-0 against Bradford in the replay of their tie, but made too many substitutions rendering the result invalid

Exeter City will donate their share of the gate receipts for the new FA Cup replay with Bradford City to charity - and provide free entry for visiting fans who attended the initial game.

The Football Association ruled the League Two clubs must replay the "replay" on 30 November after the Grecians used an extra sixth sub.

Bradford CEO Ryan Sparks said the FA's decision was a "disgrace".

Exeter won the game, a first-round replay, 3-0 after extra time.

The club will confirm their chosen charity next week.

"Under the rules of the competition, we are required to share the profit after costs from this match with Bradford City," Exeter said in a statement. "Costs include the facilitation of the match, such as away travel, stewarding and floodlights.

"The club will incur additional overheads, such as the cost of staff, including the grounds team, media team, light and heat, and cleaning, which do not form part of this return.

"Whilst we appreciate that some supporters may feel frustrated paying for another game, we hope you understand that facilitating this game costs many thousands of pounds."