Max Stryjek denied Giorgos Giakoumakis from the penalty spot in a 0-0 draw with Celtic last month

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek has credited "lifestyle changes" after signing a new deal to stay with Livingston until the summer of 2024.

The Pole, 25, is in his second season with Livingston and David Martindale sayshe has "earned" an extension.

Stryjek could make his 46th appearance against St Mirren on Saturday.

"I said last year Max was a top-class goalkeeper but he needs to do things a bit differently away from the club," Martindale said.

"And testament to Max he has done that this year."

Stryjek added: "Lifestyle changes mainly. It was basically doing the right stuff off the field. Eating well, preparing well and being more professional. I feel much better with myself."