Celtic captain Callum McGregor has lifted the League Cup four times before

Revamped Celtic are being challenged to "make our own history at Hampden" by captain Callum McGregor prior to Saturday's League Cup semi-final.

Holders St Johnstone stand in the way of manager Ange Postecoglou reaching his first final with the club.

McGregor has enjoyed trophy-laden years with Celtic but is now focused on leading a much-changed side.

"It is a new group, so we now have to go and make our own history at Hampden," said the Scotland midfielder.

"The teams that I played in were hugely successful at Hampden and the ones that have been there can take that experience and try to add that to the group.

"Saturday is our first opportunity as a group to go there, put in a good performance and get that first little bit of success, and that is what we will try to do."

Having collected six league titles and been part of a domestic quadruple treble, McGregor aims to lift his first trophy as captain, having taken the armband from the departed Scott Brown.

But he is wary of St Johnstone, who added the Scottish Cup to the League Cup last season for a stunning double.

He said: "You play football, you want to win trophies, especially as captain that's your dream.

"Our first objective is to get to the final but we know we will be up against a tough side at the weekend. They are the holders of the two cups. That doesn't happen by accident.

"They were excellent last season, they all know the system, the way they want to work, what the manager asks of them so we are under no illusions, it will be a really tough match.

"It is then about us approaching the game in the right manner in the right mentality and producing the quality on the day because if you don't then you are out."

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is out for at least another week with a knee injury, while defender Carl Starfelt and midfielder Tom Rogic will also miss the trip to the national stadium.