Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebecca Holloway missed October's defeat by England and draw with Austria

Rebecca Holloway is back in the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier double-header against North Macedonia.

The Birmingham City defender returns after missing last month's games through injury.

Cliftonville forward Caitlin McGuinness is recalled by boss Kenny Shiels, with Southampton defender Laura Rafferty left out.

Crusaders striker Emily Wilson misses out through injury.

Shiels' side play the Macedonians Skopje on Thursday 25 November before returning to Belfast to play them at Seaview four days later.

Crusaders defender Rachel McLaren is retained by Shiels in the 23-strong panel after stepping in to replace Holloway last month, while Cliftonville defender Toni-Leigh Finnegan is not available once again due to injury.

Northern Ireland go into the double-header against North Macedonia in third place in Group D after only being deprived of a 2-1 win over Austria in their last outing, at Seaview, by an injury-time equaliser.

That 2-2 draw followed a 4-0 defeat by group leaders and strong favourites England at Wembley a few days earlier.

Shiels' side began their bid for a place in the 2023 World Cup finals - being hosted by Australia and New Zealand - with 4-0 home wins over Luxembourg and Larne.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Lee University/Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Huddersfield Town Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers).

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes Women), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Demi Vance (Rangers Women), Rachel McLaren (Crusaders Strikers).

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran Women), Joely Andrews (Glentoran Women), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women), Ciara Watling (Southampton Women).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie (Glentoran Women), Lauren Wade (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Everton Women), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies).